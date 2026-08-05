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Goldie Hawn, 80, Dances Around in a Black Bathing Suit During European Vacation With Daughter Kate Hudson: Photos

goldie hawn black bathing suit vacation
Source: MEGA; @katehudson/Instagram

Goldie Hawn shared fun moments from her European vacation with daughter Kate Hudson.

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Aug. 5 2026, Updated 10:38 a.m. ET

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Goldie Hawn is embracing every moment of her European summer vacation.

The Oscar winner, 80, gave fans a look inside her sun-soaked getaway with daughter Kate Hudson by sharing a collection of joyful family moments on social media.

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image of Goldie Hawn shared joyful moments from her European vacation, including a video of herself dancing in a black one-piece swimsuit.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Goldie Hawn shared joyful moments from her European vacation, including a video of herself dancing in a black one-piece swimsuit.

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One standout clip captured Hawn dancing around a beachside restaurant in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit. The Hollywood legend paired the look with an oversized blue cover-up, layered necklaces and black sunglasses as she smiled, swayed to the music and carried a bottle of water.

Hudson could be seen just behind her mom, smiling as she watched Hawn happily dance the afternoon away.

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Source: @katehudson/Instagram
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Family Time by the Beach

image of Kate Hudson joined her mother on the family getaway.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson joined her mother on the family getaway.

The vacation carousel also featured several heartwarming family moments.

One photo showed Hudson posing outside a charming villa in a flowing green dress, while another captured the actress spending time on the beach with loved ones as children splashed in the water nearby.

In another candid selfie, Hudson smiled alongside family members after a swim in the sea. A separate beach snap showed everyone laughing together while enjoying the sunshine.

The Almost Famous star also shared breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Mediterranean, giving followers a glimpse of the peaceful setting surrounding the family's vacation.

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Hudson Reflects on Growing Up With Hawn

image of Kate Hudson recently revealed that she and Goldie Hawn rarely discuss acting and instead bond over life experiences and movies.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson recently revealed that she and Goldie Hawn rarely discuss acting and instead bond over life experiences and movies.

The family getaway comes after Hudson opened up about a memorable experience she shared with Hawn during a January 13 screening of one of her films at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“It was so much fun for her to ask me questions about my process,” Hudson said, explaining that they “never talk about acting.”

Instead, the duo usually discuss movies and life experiences. Hudson shared that Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, were never "stage parents."

She explained that they encouraged her to build her own foundation by taking theater and movement classes.

“It was always more about me learning my craft versus them trying to give me advice,” she stated.

Hudson also reflected on how her approach to acting differs from her mother's.

She described Hawn as "spontaneous" and someone who often "goes off book."

Meanwhile, she sees more of herself in Russell's process.

“And Kurt is the other way. Which is, Kurt is all story. His scripts look like, you know, a mad scientist,” she joked. “I’m a little more like my dad in that way.”

A Mother-Daughter Bond That Lasts

image of Kate Hudson credited Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for encouraging her to develop her craft independently rather than giving direct career advice.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson credited Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for encouraging her to develop her craft independently rather than giving direct career advice.

Hawn and Hudson have long shared a close relationship both on and off the screen.

“Hudson has modeled her life after Hawn’s in so many ways, from her career to her lifestyle choices,” a source told Life & Style. "Kate says Goldie always taught her to follow her heart and to believe in herself, even when others doubted her."

When it comes to love, Hudson — who has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021 — also revealed the advice she learned from her mom.

"Be true to yourself. When you’re connected intimately it’s a huge time of growth, so accept what that is and go there even when it’s uncomfortable."

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