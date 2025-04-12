or
Article continues below advertisement
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Have a 'Very Special Relationship': Matriarch Taught Her to 'Follow Her Heart'

Kate Hudson revealed the piece of advice her mom, Goldie Hawn, gave to her but she ignored.

By:

April 12 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

When Kate Hudson was just a teenager navigating the pressures of youth, her iconic mom, Goldie Hawn, had one big piece of advice: “Don’t dye your hair!”

But it seems the youthful rebel in Hudson, now 45, couldn’t resist the allure of change.

"But I didn’t listen," she shared in a candid moment with InStyle. "I started coloring it at 16 and she was very frustrated because she loved my OG color of my hair. She’s like, 'You’re never gonna get it back.’ And she’s right. She was right."

However, Hudson embraces Hawn’s teachings, using them to guide her own journey.

"They have a very special relationship. Hudson has modeled her life after Hawn’s in so many ways, from her career to her lifestyle choices,” a source told Life & Style. "Kate says Goldie always taught her to follow her heart and to believe in herself, even when others doubted her."

Undoubtledly, those golden nuggets of wisdom colored every aspect of Kate’s life. Hawn, who’s now 79, instilled values that Hudson is eager to pass on to her kidsRyder, 21, Bingham, 13, and little Rani, 6.

"It starts with my mom,” Hudson told PopSugar. "Because of her personality, but also because her spirituality, she’s very open to change and can go with the ebbs and flows of life. She is a searcher herself."

MORE ON:
Kate Hudson

From travels to intimate moments, Hawn sparked wonder and growth in her children. "We’d all go on these journeys ... we’d come back and we’d have all these stories to tell," Hudson recounted.

Even amid Hollywood's glitz and glamour, Hawn worked diligently to keep her kids grounded, revealing, "My mom wasn’t a big shopper for us. [She] wanted to instill that in us even though we grew up … really privileged."

The lessons on love didn’t stop there. With short marriages to Gus Trikonis and Hudson's dad, Bill Hudson, Hawn finally found enduring love with Kurt Russell in 1983.

When it comes to romance, Kate, who’s been engaged to Danny Fujikawa, 38, since 2021, shared her mother’s mantra: "Be true to yourself. When you’re connected intimately it’s a huge time of growth, so accept what that is and go there even when it’s uncomfortable."

Kate's learning curve in co-parenting with her two eldest children's fathers is another tribute to Goldie's example.

"No matter what, I never heard a bad word about my father," Hudson said on the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast

Kate cherishes her mother’s wisdom, including one unforgettable lesson: "Honor your female friendships, because men can come and go," she told Self.

