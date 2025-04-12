Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Have a 'Very Special Relationship': Matriarch Taught Her to 'Follow Her Heart'

When Kate Hudson was just a teenager navigating the pressures of youth, her iconic mom, Goldie Hawn, had one big piece of advice: “Don’t dye your hair!”

But it seems the youthful rebel in Hudson, now 45, couldn’t resist the allure of change.

"But I didn’t listen," she shared in a candid moment with InStyle. "I started coloring it at 16 and she was very frustrated because she loved my OG color of my hair. She’s like, 'You’re never gonna get it back.’ And she’s right. She was right."