Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Figure in Cheeky Black Bikini as She Calls Greece Her 'Happy Place' During Lavish Family Vacation: Photos
July 6 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Her vacation continues!
On Sunday, July 5, Kate Hudson shared more flattering photos on her Instagram from her vacation to Greece with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her children.
Hudson was accompanied by her middle son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, and her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7, whom she shares with Fujikawa. (Hudson shares Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy, as well as eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson with ex Chris Robinson.)
'My Happy Place'
In the photos, Hudson can be seen wearing a skimpy black thong bathing suit, which she accessorized later in the carousel with a straw hat to keep the sun out of her face. She also had a matching straw beach bag slung across her shoulder.
Posted from Skíathos, Magnisia, Greece, Hudson captioned the post "My happy place," with many of her 18.7 million followers wishing her well in the comment section.
Lounging Around
One fan wrote, "Thank you Kate, for sharing all these wonderful pics and beautiful family life you deserve it.'
"Looks like a dream vacation 💙," said another.
A third commented, "Welcome to Greece🇬🇷 so happy you see my country as your happy place and continue to visit. 🤍🧿"
"Our beautiful country 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 welcome...," a fourth shared.
Throughout the rest of the post, Hudson and crew can be seen taking in the stunning views, taking a dip in the ocean and sharing a breathtaking meal with friends.
It goes without saying, but Hudson appears to be taking in all the relaxation she can get.
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Her Recent Role
Hudson's latest career triumph came with her leading role in Song Sung Blue, the 2025 biographical musical drama directed by Craig Brewer.
Hudson played real-life Wisconsin performer Claire "Thunder" Sardina, one half of a Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder, opposite Hugh Jackman as her husband, Mike Sardina.
Hudson handled her own live vocals for the role, earning praise for both her singing and acting. The performance landed her a 2026 Academy Award nomination for Best Leading Actress, along with BAFTA and Golden Globe nods, which came a full 25 years after her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous.
The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, and began streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on June 13, 2026.
The movie follows Claire and Mike's whirlwind romance, professional struggles, Claire's perseverance after a tragic car accident that resulted in an amputation and how their shared love of music got them through their darkest times.