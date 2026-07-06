PHOTOS Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Figure in Cheeky Black Bikini as She Calls Greece Her 'Happy Place' During Lavish Family Vacation: Photos Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson showed off while still on vacation with her family. Olivia Callanan July 6 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Her vacation continues! On Sunday, July 5, Kate Hudson shared more flattering photos on her Instagram from her vacation to Greece with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her children. Hudson was accompanied by her middle son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, and her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7, whom she shares with Fujikawa. (Hudson shares Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy, as well as eldest son Ryder Russell Robinson with ex Chris Robinson.)

Article continues below advertisement

'My Happy Place'

Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson called Greece her 'happy place.'

In the photos, Hudson can be seen wearing a skimpy black thong bathing suit, which she accessorized later in the carousel with a straw hat to keep the sun out of her face. She also had a matching straw beach bag slung across her shoulder. Posted from Skíathos, Magnisia, Greece, Hudson captioned the post "My happy place," with many of her 18.7 million followers wishing her well in the comment section.

Article continues below advertisement

Lounging Around

Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson took a relaxing boat ride while in Greece.

One fan wrote, "Thank you Kate, for sharing all these wonderful pics and beautiful family life you deserve it.' "Looks like a dream vacation 💙," said another. A third commented, "Welcome to Greece🇬🇷 so happy you see my country as your happy place and continue to visit. 🤍🧿" "Our beautiful country 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 welcome...," a fourth shared. Throughout the rest of the post, Hudson and crew can be seen taking in the stunning views, taking a dip in the ocean and sharing a breathtaking meal with friends. It goes without saying, but Hudson appears to be taking in all the relaxation she can get.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her Recent Role

Source: @katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson recieved high accolades for her role in 'Song Sung Blue.'

Hudson's latest career triumph came with her leading role in Song Sung Blue, the 2025 biographical musical drama directed by Craig Brewer. Hudson played real-life Wisconsin performer Claire "Thunder" Sardina, one half of a Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder, opposite Hugh Jackman as her husband, Mike Sardina.

Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson sang for the movie 'Song Sung Blue.'