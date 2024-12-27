Goldie Hawn and Longtime Love Kurt Russell Bundle Up to Go Shopping While Celebrating Christmas in Aspen: Photos

Though Goldie and Kurt have been together since the early '80s, they've never felt the need to get hitched.

When asked the secret to their long-lasting romance in September, the Oscar winner spilled, "You have to have good s--. Because s-- is something that connects you and creates more belonging."

"People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer," she insisted. "But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."