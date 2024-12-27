Goldie Hawn and Longtime Love Kurt Russell Bundle Up to Go Shopping While Celebrating Christmas in Aspen: Photos
Goldie Hawn and longtime love Kurt Russell did some last-minute Christmas shopping while celebrating the holiday in Aspen, Colo.
On Monday, December 23, photographers caught the couple walking around and checking out a few shops in the area.
The actress, 79, wore a black puffer coat, black pants and a black shirt in addition to a pair of tall laced up boots, while her beau of more than four decades stayed warm in a brown patterned coat that featured fuzzy lapels.
He also rocked a cream fedora hat, jeans, sneakers and sunglasses for the outing.
The blonde beauty kept her hands in her pockets for most of the stroll while Russell, 73, carried a few bags of their purchases.
It's become a tradition for the duo to celebrate Christmas in the area with the actress' kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, and the duo's son, Wyatt Russell.
It seems like the brood once again stayed in the snowy area for the holiday, as Oliver, 48, posted a photo with his sister and several other people at a bar on Christmas Eve.
"Xmas Eve at @kemosabe1990 is an annual tradition! Love everyone!!! Merry Xmas!!! @katehudson," he captioned the shot, where Kate, 45, rocked a cowboy hat.
Though Goldie and Kurt have been together since the early '80s, they've never felt the need to get hitched.
When asked the secret to their long-lasting romance in September, the Oscar winner spilled, "You have to have good s--. Because s-- is something that connects you and creates more belonging."
"People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer," she insisted. "But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."
The Overboard star also noted it's good to keep in mind that you and your partner are "not the same person."
"You don't think the same way oftentimes," she continued. "And you have to accept that, but you have to measure are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things? You don't have to share everything."
"We have a lot of expectation, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person," Goldie added. "That's very important."
Goldie welcomed Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, who the Almost Famous star admitted she has a strained relationship with.