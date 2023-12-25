Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Have 'Had Ups and Downs Like Any Couple': 'They’ve Hit Some Rough Patches'
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together for 40 years, but those four decades haven't all been smooth sailing.
"They’ve had ups and downs, like any couple,” an insider spilled to a magazine of the longtime lovers. "They’ve hit some rough patches.”
The source noted there are no serious issues in the relationship, though "over the years, they’ve drifted apart" a bit.
"They’ve become more and more independent where Kurt does his thing, Goldie does hers,” the insider explained to a magazine.
While the duo still spends time together for family gatherings and red carpet events, the insider said they seem to be on their own more than they're by each other's side these days.
"Kurt and Goldie seem comfortable with the way things are. If they’re fine with the status quo, there’s nothing the kids can do," the source said, referring to Kate and Oliver Hudson, as well Wyatt Russell.
"They’ve been together 40 years, they’re bound to get tired of each other once in a while," the source spilled. "The hope is that they come back stronger. They always have."
As OK! reported, the Overboard costars have never felt the need to tie the knot — something they've been asked about constantly.
In a recent interview, Chris Wallace brought up the topic, asking Hawn, “Why aren’t the two of you married?”
“Why should we be?" the mom-of-three replied. "Isn’t that a better question?”
“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly," said Hawn, who was married twice before.
Continued the Oscar winner, "Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’”
"I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on," she explained. "So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”
