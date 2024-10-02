Home > Couples > Goldie Hawn COUPLES Goldie Hawn Reveals the Key to Her Long-Lasting Relationship With Kurt Russell Source: mega Goldie Hawn revealed the secret behind her long-lasting relationship with Kurt Russell.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been Hollywood’s ultimate power couple for decades, and the former revealed the key to making their relationship work.

The Overboard actress didn’t hold back when it came to spilling one of the essential ingredients for a lasting partnership. "You have to have good s--," she revealed in an interview with E! News.

“S-- is something that connects you and creates more belonging,” she said, adding that couples with healthy sexual relationships tend to last longer. She further mentioned that it’s not just about intimacy but the “warmth and connection” that comes from it.

Hawn also emphasized that maintaining a relationship takes more than just physical chemistry. “You have to be nice to each other upon occasion,” she shared, adding that the pair “know" they're not the "same person." “You don’t think the same oftentimes. And you have to accept that,” she continued.

For Hawn, focusing on whether a relationship brings joy is essential. “You have to measure — ‘Are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things?’” the Snatched alum explained. “We have a lot of expectations, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person. That’s very important,” she added.

The couple have built a strong blended family over the years. They share son Wyatt, Hawn shares children Kate and Oliver Hudson, 48, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson. Russell also has son Boston from his marriage to Season Hubley.

In a heartfelt interview on The Howard Stern Show back in May, Kate Hudson, 45, reflected on the duo's remarkable relationship, saying, "They’ve been together 40 plus years. They are the center of our family."

Kate went on to describe how their family dynamics have developed over the years. "I think from the outside it looks a certain way, but inside, our family is just nuts, in the best way. Everybody’s so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of joie de vivre. Even in debates or when people are upset with each other, it’s like we’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great," she said.

