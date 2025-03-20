or
Meet Imogen Faith Reid: The Rising Star Taking on the Bizarre Life of Natalia Grace in 'Good American Family'

Composite photos of Imogen Faith Reid
Source: @imogenfaith__/Instagram

Imogen Faith Reid stars on 'Good American Family,' which premiered on Hulu on March 19.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

In a sensational new drama, true crime aficionados will soon dive deep into the uncanny saga of Natalia Grace, the Ukrainian orphan whose tumultuous life brought her through several adoptive families, including the notorious Barnetts. This jaw-dropping tale is boldly reimagined in the much-anticipated Hulu series, Good American Family, which was released on March 19.

Stepping into the spotlight is the formidable Imogen Faith Reid, the actress tackling the challenging role of Grace.

So, who exactly is the rising star?

Poster of Good American Family
Source: Hulu

The series premiered on March 19.

A Star is Born in the U.K.

Reid, a budding talent from the U.K., will have her TV series debut in Good American Family, but don’t let that fool you — she's no stranger to the screen!

This up-and-coming star previously graced sets as a stand-in and body double for blockbuster projects like The One and Only Ivan (2020), The Third Day (2020), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022) and The Famous Five (2024).

Photo of Imogen Faith Reid
Source: @imogenfaith__/Instagram

Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalia Grace in the new series.

Just How Tall is Reid?

Standing at a petite 4-foot-3, Reid's stature is as unique as her career path, according to her agency’s website.

Photo of Imogen Faith Reid
Source: @imogenfaith__/Instagram

Imogen Faith Reid, 27, stands at 4'3".

MORE ON:
Hulu

A Birthday Reflection

Turning 27 in May 2024, Reid took to Instagram, sharing her candid thoughts on aging. "I just turned 27 which is getting a lil serious now I’m not liking this aging thing anymore,” she confessed with a chuckle. "But I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have spent it with the best people. Thank you to everyone who made my birthday SO special."

Her heartfelt post continued, "I truly feel so loved by my TV family, this experience is genuinely the best experience I’ve ever had... I’m so lucky to have had my sis there to help me celebrate. I’m gonna remember this birthday for a while."

Photo of Imogen Faith Reid
Source: @imogenfaith__/Instagram

Imogen Faith Reid called her TV debut the 'best experience I've ever had.'

Photo of Imogen Faith Reid
Source: @imogenfaith__/Instagram

Imogen Faith Reid is grateful for her 'Good American Family' costars.

Inside Imogen Faith Reid's Experience as Natalia Grace

Last August 2024, Reid revealed she wrapped filming for Good American Family, posting snippets from her journey on Instagram. "I can’t believe I’ve just filmed my first ever TV series and I happen to be playing the main character,” she exclaimed, adding the experience was "the best experience I have ever had!"

Reid recounted her nerves on set, saying, "Every single person was so so supportive," adding, “Thank you to everyone for always being the best every day, for putting up with my singing... and just always making me feel so loved."

She closed her message with: "This story is for Natalia Grace... Thank you and I miss all of you even though it’s been a month."

What’s ‘Good American Family’ About?

According to Hulu, Good American Family is told from multiple perspectives, shedding light on the starkly contrasting narratives of its characters. It revolves around a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism but soon finds themselves questioning her true age and background. As doubts arise, Grace grapples with confronting her past, culminating in a dramatic showdown splashed across tabloids and showcased in a courtroom.

Good American Family premieres with its first two episodes on March 19 at midnight ET, with new episodes rolling out weekly until the finale on April 30.

