Meet Imogen Faith Reid: The Rising Star Taking on the Bizarre Life of Natalia Grace in 'Good American Family'

In a sensational new drama, true crime aficionados will soon dive deep into the uncanny saga of Natalia Grace, the Ukrainian orphan whose tumultuous life brought her through several adoptive families, including the notorious Barnetts. This jaw-dropping tale is boldly reimagined in the much-anticipated Hulu series, Good American Family, which was released on March 19.

Stepping into the spotlight is the formidable Imogen Faith Reid, the actress tackling the challenging role of Grace.

So, who exactly is the rising star?