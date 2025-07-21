or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > President Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

GOP Senator Blames Radical Democrats for Donald Trump's Cankles Amid President's Health Issues

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville claimed Donald Trump's health condition is because of the Democrats.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s health has been a main concern since taking office in January. Despite his effort to conceal any declining medical conditions, the president couldn’t hide his cankles when he was photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.

In support of the 79-year-old president, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told New York radio station WABC7770 AM on Sunday, July 20, that “radical” leftists are responsible for Trump’s swollen ankles.

“The pressure on somebody like President Trump right now, not just from outside entities… all over the world, but also fighting the radicals in this country,” Tuberville stated. “Every day, it’s almost like a fistfight.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TheMaineWonk/X

The senator said the president is in a constant 'fistfight' with radicals.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was 'Thoroughly Evaluated' by White House Doctor

image of There was 'no evidence' of blood clots or arterial disease in the president's examination.
Source: mega

There was 'no evidence' of blood clots or arterial disease in the president's examination.

After photos of Trump’s swollen ankles went viral, the president’s administration was forced to address the public about the shocking images.

A memo from Sean Barbarella of the White House’s medical unit stated Trump was “thoroughly evaluated” for the concerning nature of his swelling, stating there was “no evidence” of blood clots or arterial disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Condition Is 'Benign'

image of Donald Trump was diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump was diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency.'

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Barbarella wrote.

The physician noted the president underwent several tests, including a complete blood count, a comprehensive metabolic panel and a coagulation profile.

“All results were within normal limits,” Barbarella claimed. “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart function, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Bruised Hand

image of The president was pictured with flesh-colored makeup on a bruised hand, sparking even more concern about his health.
Source: mega

The president was pictured with flesh-colored makeup on a bruised hand, sparking even more concern about his health.

Trump’s makeup-covered hand also raised concerns over his health after he was pictured with flesh-colored concealer on his bruised hand.

According to Barbarella, the bruising is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

image of The president's condition is 'common' in older adults.
Source: mega

The president's condition is 'common' in older adults.

To shed light on Trump’s “chronic venous insufficiency,” Scott A. Sundick, M.D., a vascular and endovascular surgeon at The Cardiovascular Care Group in Westfield, N.J., spoke with Fox News Digital to disclose the president’s leg swelling is a “common condition” in older adults.

“Under normal circumstances, blood returns to the heart from the legs through the veins, aided by the contraction of leg muscles with each step we take,” Sundick explained.

“These contractions help push blood upward, and valves within the veins prevent it from flowing backward toward the feet,” the doctor elaborated. “When these valves become weakened or incompetent, blood can pool in the lower legs.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.