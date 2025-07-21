GOP Senator Blames Radical Democrats for Donald Trump's Cankles Amid President's Health Issues
Donald Trump’s health has been a main concern since taking office in January. Despite his effort to conceal any declining medical conditions, the president couldn’t hide his cankles when he was photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.
In support of the 79-year-old president, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told New York radio station WABC7770 AM on Sunday, July 20, that “radical” leftists are responsible for Trump’s swollen ankles.
“The pressure on somebody like President Trump right now, not just from outside entities… all over the world, but also fighting the radicals in this country,” Tuberville stated. “Every day, it’s almost like a fistfight.”
Donald Trump Was 'Thoroughly Evaluated' by White House Doctor
After photos of Trump’s swollen ankles went viral, the president’s administration was forced to address the public about the shocking images.
A memo from Sean Barbarella of the White House’s medical unit stated Trump was “thoroughly evaluated” for the concerning nature of his swelling, stating there was “no evidence” of blood clots or arterial disease.
Donald Trump's Condition Is 'Benign'
“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Barbarella wrote.
The physician noted the president underwent several tests, including a complete blood count, a comprehensive metabolic panel and a coagulation profile.
“All results were within normal limits,” Barbarella claimed. “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart function, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”
Donald Trump's Bruised Hand
Trump’s makeup-covered hand also raised concerns over his health after he was pictured with flesh-colored concealer on his bruised hand.
According to Barbarella, the bruising is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”
What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?
To shed light on Trump’s “chronic venous insufficiency,” Scott A. Sundick, M.D., a vascular and endovascular surgeon at The Cardiovascular Care Group in Westfield, N.J., spoke with Fox News Digital to disclose the president’s leg swelling is a “common condition” in older adults.
“Under normal circumstances, blood returns to the heart from the legs through the veins, aided by the contraction of leg muscles with each step we take,” Sundick explained.
“These contractions help push blood upward, and valves within the veins prevent it from flowing backward toward the feet,” the doctor elaborated. “When these valves become weakened or incompetent, blood can pool in the lower legs.”