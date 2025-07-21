GOP Senator Blames Radical Democrats for Donald Trump's Cankles Amid President's Health Issues

Donald Trump’s health has been a main concern since taking office in January. Despite his effort to conceal any declining medical conditions, the president couldn’t hide his cankles when he was photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.

In support of the 79-year-old president, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told New York radio station WABC7770 AM on Sunday, July 20, that “radical” leftists are responsible for Trump’s swollen ankles.

“The pressure on somebody like President Trump right now, not just from outside entities… all over the world, but also fighting the radicals in this country,” Tuberville stated. “Every day, it’s almost like a fistfight.”