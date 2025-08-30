or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Gordon Ramsay
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Gordon Ramsay's Cancer Scare: Chef Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Remove Basal Cell Carcinoma

photo of Gordon Ramsay.
Source: MEGA; @gordongram/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay revealed he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 30 2025, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Gordon Ramsay revealed he had a cancer scare as of late.

On Saturday, August 30, the chef, 58, shared the news via Instagram that his surgeons extracted basal cell carcinoma, a "type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face," the Mayo Clinic says.

Ramsay posted images of his bandaged face online.

Article continues below advertisement

Gordon Ramsay Reveals Cancer News

image of The chef announced the news on August 30.
Source: @gordongram/Instagram

The chef announced the news on August 30.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you ! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜," he captioned the photos.

Of course, shortly after, many fans shared their well-wishes with the foodie.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gordon Ramsay's fans sent him well-wishes.
Source: @gordongram/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay's fans sent him well-wishes.

One person wrote, "Well done you for getting a skin check ! Something we should all be lining up for 👏👏👏👏," while another said, "So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this ❤️🙌."

A third person added, "We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay!"

MORE ON:
Gordon Ramsay

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gordon Ramsay's Biking Accident

image of The star got into a bad accident in 2024.
Source: @gordongram/Instagram

The star got into a bad accident in 2024.

Ramsay's made headlines for his health issues before. In June 2024, he announced he had a "really bad accident" while biking in Connecticut that left him banged up.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," Ramsay explained in the caption.

image of Gordon Ramsay wanted people to wear a helmet after his bikini accident.
Source: @gordongram/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay wanted people to wear a helmet after his bikini accident.

"It really shook me," Ramsay said of the incident. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've got to wear a helmet."

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain," the Kitchen Nightmares star concluded. "It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.