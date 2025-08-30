Gordon Ramsay's Cancer Scare: Chef Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Remove Basal Cell Carcinoma

Article continues below advertisement

Gordon Ramsay revealed he had a cancer scare as of late. On Saturday, August 30, the chef, 58, shared the news via Instagram that his surgeons extracted basal cell carcinoma, a "type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face," the Mayo Clinic says. Ramsay posted images of his bandaged face online.

Gordon Ramsay Reveals Cancer News

Source: @gordongram/Instagram The chef announced the news on August 30.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you ! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜," he captioned the photos. Of course, shortly after, many fans shared their well-wishes with the foodie.

Source: @gordongram/Instagram Gordon Ramsay's fans sent him well-wishes.

One person wrote, "Well done you for getting a skin check ! Something we should all be lining up for 👏👏👏👏," while another said, "So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare who do amazing work like this ❤️🙌." A third person added, "We’re thankful you’re okay Chef Ramsay!"

Gordon Ramsay's Biking Accident

Source: @gordongram/Instagram The star got into a bad accident in 2024.

Ramsay's made headlines for his health issues before. In June 2024, he announced he had a "really bad accident" while biking in Connecticut that left him banged up. “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," Ramsay explained in the caption.

Source: @gordongram/Instagram Gordon Ramsay wanted people to wear a helmet after his bikini accident.