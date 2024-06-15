Gordon Ramsay Is 'Lucky' to Be Alive After Terrifying Bicycle Accident: 'It Really Shook Me'

"It really shook me," Ramsay recalled of what happened to him during a ride through Connecticut while showing off the purple bruise on his stomach. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've got to wear a helmet."

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain," the Kitchen Nightmares star emphasized. "It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."