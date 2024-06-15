OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gordon Ramsey
OK LogoNEWS

Gordon Ramsay Is 'Lucky' to Be Alive After Terrifying Bicycle Accident: 'It Really Shook Me'

gordonramsaybikeaccidentluckypp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 15 2024, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gordon Ramsay is grateful for his life after enduring a scary accident.

The chef, 57, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 15, to reveal he was involved in a terrifying bicycle accident but was fortunately saved due to his protective helmet.

Article continues below advertisement
gordonramsaybikeaccident
Source: Mega

Gordon Ramsay is grateful for his life after enduring a scary accident.

"It really shook me," Ramsay recalled of what happened to him during a ride through Connecticut while showing off the purple bruise on his stomach. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've got to wear a helmet."

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain," the Kitchen Nightmares star emphasized. "It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."

Article continues below advertisement
gordonramsaybikeaccident
Source: Mega

Gordon Ramsay emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption of the vulnerable clip, Ramsay stressed the importance of wearing protective gear. "Sound ON and plz Swipe through…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!" he preached.

"This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx," the television personality concluded the update.

Article continues below advertisement
gordonramsaybikeaccident
Source: Mega

Gordon Ramsay is married to Tana Ramsay.

MORE ON:
Gordon Ramsey
Article continues below advertisement

Fans sent love and support to Ramsay as he heals from the accident. "So glad you’re okay chef! Wearing a helmet is a must!!" one person wrote in the comments section.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery chef, that’s a serious bruise I literally gasped! Grateful you’re on the mend ❤️‍🩹," a second chimed in.

"OMG, noooo! Please get well soon GR, and thank God you’re ok. Praying for you and the family. Blessed Father’s Day to you, Chef. 💕👩🏾‍🍳," a third added.

Article continues below advertisement
gordonramsaybikeaccident
Source: Mega

Gordon Ramsay has six children.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The food expert shares six children, Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, Oscar and baby Jesse with his wife, Tana Ramsay, whom he's been married to since 1996.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.