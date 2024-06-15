Gordon Ramsay Is 'Lucky' to Be Alive After Terrifying Bicycle Accident: 'It Really Shook Me'
Gordon Ramsay is grateful for his life after enduring a scary accident.
The chef, 57, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 15, to reveal he was involved in a terrifying bicycle accident but was fortunately saved due to his protective helmet.
"It really shook me," Ramsay recalled of what happened to him during a ride through Connecticut while showing off the purple bruise on his stomach. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here. Now, from those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and the hospital that looked after me this week, they were amazing. But, honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, you've got to wear a helmet."
"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain," the Kitchen Nightmares star emphasized. "It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it. But, I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet."
In the caption of the vulnerable clip, Ramsay stressed the importance of wearing protective gear. "Sound ON and plz Swipe through…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!" he preached.
"This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx," the television personality concluded the update.
Fans sent love and support to Ramsay as he heals from the accident. "So glad you’re okay chef! Wearing a helmet is a must!!" one person wrote in the comments section.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery chef, that’s a serious bruise I literally gasped! Grateful you’re on the mend ❤️🩹," a second chimed in.
"OMG, noooo! Please get well soon GR, and thank God you’re ok. Praying for you and the family. Blessed Father’s Day to you, Chef. 💕👩🏾🍳," a third added.
The food expert shares six children, Megan, twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, Oscar and baby Jesse with his wife, Tana Ramsay, whom he's been married to since 1996.