Lisa Vanderpump Confesses She Had to Tell 'Food Stars' Costar Gordon Ramsay to 'Shut the F--- Up': 'There Was a Little Bit of Butting Heads'
Lisa Vanderpump didn't always get along with Gordon Ramsay!
In a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules star, 63, discussed working with the British chef, 57, on Season 2 of Food Stars.
“There was a little bit of butting heads, but it was all faced with respect,” the Bravolebrity admitted. “I think I can't minimize what he accomplished in his life. It is extraordinary. But it was also handling him as well and getting him to settle down and shut the f--- up sometimes.”
The competition show follows the two restaurant owners as they go up against each other to create their teams of food and beverage entrepreneurs who will then compete in their Business Bootcamp for a $250,000 prize.
“When he first asked me to do it, we had a kind of playful relationship, albeit competitive because we had restaurants opposite each other, restaurants next to each other,” Vanderpump shared. “In fact, we're opening a restaurant each in the Flamingo now, so, you know, off we go again.”
The celeb and husband Ken Todd, 71, have ran over 30 restaurants and bars across the United States and England, while Gordon also operates a vast restaurant empire.
Vanderpump admitted she was skeptical of working with Ramsay at first due to his fiery personality.
“I just also thought it was very interesting on many different levels because it was going to be about the emotional component between the contestants, the business strategy, the challenges, survival of the fittest, the iconic places that we were gonna go,” she shared of the show. “And ultimately how Gordon and I would handle each other… and he is used to kind of being autonomous and being the boss of everything he does, and suddenly there are two bosses in the picture.”
Vanderpump noted how her competitive side was ignited by Ramsay.
“I saw how important it was to him for him to win, the more important it was for me to beat him,” she stated.
Despite Ramsay’s iron fist, Vanderpump revealed viewers will also see a “more sensitive side” of the chef on the show.
“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Whoa,’ because normally it's like, ‘Hey, come on.’... and I saw him moved a couple of times where I thought, ‘Oh my God, you big softie,’” the puppy lover concluded.
Vanderpump’s comments came after the duo recently went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While on air, Ramsay seemingly bashed Vanderpump’s age, however, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took it well.
“No offence to Ken [Todd] but the chemistry between the two of you is great. I think you two might hook up tonight,” host Andy Cohen said, to which Ramsay replied, “Oh Jesus Christ. I've never f----- a sixty-year-old.”
Vanderpump then joked, “Nor have I!”
