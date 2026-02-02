2026 Grammy Awards Worst Dressed: From Heidi Klum to Gesaffelstein and More
Feb. 1 2026, Published 8:40 p.m. ET
HEIDI KLUM
Heidi Klum turned heads — but not in a good way — when she walked the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The model wore a nude latex dress that looked as if it was painted on her figure, with the seams featuring belt fasteners.
Needless to say, people roasted her look.
"I'm sorry. But why? This just is ridiculous. 🫤," one person wrote, while another said, "Is that a bunch of Kraft singles cheese slices?"
A third person added, "Anything for attention. 🤦🏼♀️."
JOY VILLA
The singer made a statement with her tight, blue outfit, which read, "Scientology kills."
She previously opened up about leaving the church.
“From the outside, my life inside Scientology looked like a success story. Inside, it was slowly destroying me,” the singer told Evie.
“I was visible, successful, and influential. And Scientology took credit for all of it. Every achievement was attributed not to God, not to talent, not to perseverance, but to auditing, donations, and loyalty to the organization. My success became propaganda. My life became marketing,” she wrote in the online publication.
She also encourages others to follow in her footsteps.
“If you are quietly wondering whether something feels wrong, listen to that voice. You are not weak. You are not broken. You are waking up,” she wrote.
GESAFFELSTEIN
Gesaffelstein, a French music programmer and DJ, made people do a double-take.
One person wrote, "Wow this is art," while another said, "Why do they have to dress so bizarre?? It's not a costume party."
CEELO GREEN and KINGSTON CALLAWAY
The singers donned red outfits for their night out.
AUDREY NUNA
The KPop Demon Hunters singer — who spoke about the overwhelming response she's received since the film aired — wore a white outfit, which looked like a dress and suit at the same time.
LACHI
The artist stood out in a yellow outfit that didn't seem to land.
"Yes mami but like... you really went overboard. You just hit a chef," one person wrote, while another said, "Looks like a banana to me."