or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Worst Dressed
OK LogoPHOTOS

2026 Grammy Awards Worst Dressed: From Heidi Klum to Gesaffelstein and More

photo of Heidi Klum, Gesaffelstein and more.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

From Heidi Klum to Gesaffelstein, here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 8:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

HEIDI KLUM

image of Heidi Klum's outfit was ridiculed.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Heidi Klum's outfit was ridiculed.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Heidi Klum turned heads — but not in a good way — when she walked the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The model wore a nude latex dress that looked as if it was painted on her figure, with the seams featuring belt fasteners.

Needless to say, people roasted her look.

"I'm sorry. But why? This just is ridiculous. 🫤," one person wrote, while another said, "Is that a bunch of Kraft singles cheese slices?"

A third person added, "Anything for attention. 🤦🏼‍♀️."

Article continues below advertisement

JOY VILLA

image of The singer previously opened up about leaving the church.
Source: CBS/PARMOUNT

The singer previously opened up about leaving the church.

The singer made a statement with her tight, blue outfit, which read, "Scientology kills."

She previously opened up about leaving the church.

“From the outside, my life inside Scientology looked like a success story. Inside, it was slowly destroying me,” the singer told Evie.

“I was visible, successful, and influential. And Scientology took credit for all of it. Every achievement was attributed not to God, not to talent, not to perseverance, but to auditing, donations, and loyalty to the organization. My success became propaganda. My life became marketing,” she wrote in the online publication.

She also encourages others to follow in her footsteps.

“If you are quietly wondering whether something feels wrong, listen to that voice. You are not weak. You are not broken. You are waking up,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

GESAFFELSTEIN

image of The artist won a Grammy.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The artist won a Grammy.

Gesaffelstein, a French music programmer and DJ, made people do a double-take.

One person wrote, "Wow this is art," while another said, "Why do they have to dress so bizarre?? It's not a costume party."

MORE ON:
Worst Dressed

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

CEELO GREEN and KINGSTON CALLAWAY

ceelo green kingston callaway grammys
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The artists

The singers donned red outfits for their night out.

Article continues below advertisement

AUDREY NUNA

image of The star wore a white outfit to the event.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The star wore a white outfit to the event.

The KPop Demon Hunters singer — who spoke about the overwhelming response she's received since the film aired — wore a white outfit, which looked like a dress and suit at the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

LACHI

image of The artist spoke out about ICE on the red carpet.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The artist spoke out about ICE on the red carpet.

The artist stood out in a yellow outfit that didn't seem to land.

"Yes mami but like... you really went overboard. You just hit a chef," one person wrote, while another said, "Looks like a banana to me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.