2026 Grammy Awards Worst Dressed: From Heidi Klum to Gesaffelstein and More

From Heidi Klum to Gesaffelstein, here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Heidi Klum turned heads — but not in a good way — when she walked the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The model wore a nude latex dress that looked as if it was painted on her figure, with the seams featuring belt fasteners.

Needless to say, people roasted her look.

"I'm sorry. But why? This just is ridiculous. 🫤," one person wrote, while another said, "Is that a bunch of Kraft singles cheese slices?"

A third person added, "Anything for attention. 🤦🏼‍♀️."