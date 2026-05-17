Grayson Chrisley Reveals Major Body Transformation, Gained Over 30 Pounds of Muscle

Article continues below advertisement

Grayson Chrisley recently discussed his significant body transformation, impressing both fans and family with his newfound physique. During a May 6 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, his father, Todd Chrisley, complimented him, stating, “To see you looking the way that you look, I mean you look so good.” When Todd inquired about Grayson’s weight gain, Grayson responded with pride, saying, “Over 30 pounds.” Todd confirmed, “Folks, that is all muscle.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Chrisley Confessions/YouTube Grayson Chrisley proudly revealed that he gained more than 30 pounds of muscle.

Article continues below advertisement

Grayson, now 19 years old, shared that his weight has increased from 134 pounds in November or December to 165 pounds today, marking a 31-pound gain. He noted that he can see the difference in his physique when comparing it to old photographs. “When I see pictures of me before, I was like…” he started, to which Todd interjected, “Way too skinny.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @graysonchrisley/Instagram Todd Chrisley praised his son’s transformation, telling listeners that Grayson now looks healthier and stronger than before.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Chrisley Confessions/YouTube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on his teenage years, Grayson expressed a desire to counsel his younger self, stating, “I was angry in my teens.” This anger stemmed from the legal issues his parents faced, as Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of fraud in 2022. Grayson admitted, “I was angry about it [and] why it happened,” but also mentioned a shift in perspective, saying, “I kind of saw — it wasn’t a good thing, by any means — but I saw what came from it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 19-year-old shared that his weight increased from 134 pounds to 165 pounds in just several months.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of demonstrating resilience to his children. “That is one of the greatest joys for me. At the lowest point of my life and the greatest level of adversity, I was still able… to allow y’all to see that this is not going to break us,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Grayson admitted he struggled with anger during his teenage years following his parents’ legal troubles and prison sentences.