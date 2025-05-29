Todd and Julie Chrisley Released From Prison and on Their Way Home After Pardoned by Donald Trump
Todd and Julie Chrisley were officially released from prison the evening of Wednesday, May 28, just one day after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.
They have been behind bars since 2022 after being convicted of tax fraud.
The reality TV couple will come home to their children, Lindsie, 35, Kyle, 33, Chase, 28, Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 19.

"Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville," Todd’s lawyer told an outlet in a statement.
Todd served time in federal prison in Pensacola, Fla., while Julie stayed at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
News broke on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, about the Chrisleys' pardon. Todd was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. After just three years behind bars, they no longer need to serve time.
President Trump personally called Savannah and Grayson, longtime supporters of his, to announce the breaking news.
"It’s a terrible thing," he said, "but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."
Both children expressed their gratitude while holding back tears.
"They were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing," the politician continued.
Savannah shared an enthusiastic statement with a publication after the pardon was announced.
"For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home," she explained. "This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."
She continued, "I also want to thank Alice Marie Johnson for her unwavering support and our attorney, Alex Little, for being an essential part of this process. Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right."