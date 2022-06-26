KANYE WEST TELLS PETE DAVIDSON HE WILL 'NEVER' MEET HIS CHILDREN, ACCUSES 'SNL' ACTOR OF DATING HILLARY CLINTON IN BIZARRE INSTAGRAM RANT

As OK! previously reported, Armstrong isn't the only outspoken celebrity voice speaking against the Supreme Court's bombshell decision. Celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on the surprising ruling.

"They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they?" Bette Midler wrote via Twitter on Friday, June 24. "This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica."

"How nice that these ideological nuts who don't care about democracy or the will of the people—who overwhelmingly support a woman's right to choose—can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die," Sophia Bush penned on social media last month. "Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions."