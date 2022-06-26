He's Outta Here!Green Day Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong Declares He's Giving Up U.S. Citizenship
Off to greener pastures? Green Day rocker Billie Joe Armstrong has had enough of the United States following the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In fact, the "When I Come Around" singer implied he may be planning to leave the United States for good.
While performing at a London Stadium concert on Friday, June 24, Armstrong declared "F*** America!" and claimed he was ready to give up his citizenship.
"I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here," he told the audience as he was met with thunderous applause. "There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country."
"Oh, I’m not kidding," he added. "You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days."
Later in the show, Armstrong proclaimed "f**k the Supreme Court of America" before launching into a performance of the band's hit song "American Idiot". This comes only a few weeks after the politically outspoken musician played a show in front of a backdrop that said "F*** Ted Cruz" after the republican senator made statements against gun bans.
"Look at Chicago," Cruz argued at an NRA convention. "If they worked, Chicago wouldn’t be the murder hellhole that it has been for far too long," he continued, despite the fact that Chicago does not currently have a full ban on guns.
As OK! previously reported, Armstrong isn't the only outspoken celebrity voice speaking against the Supreme Court's bombshell decision. Celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on the surprising ruling.
"They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they?" Bette Midler wrote via Twitter on Friday, June 24. "This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica."
"How nice that these ideological nuts who don't care about democracy or the will of the people—who overwhelmingly support a woman's right to choose—can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die," Sophia Bush penned on social media last month. "Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions."