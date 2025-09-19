REALITY TV NEWS 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Comes Clean About What Happened the Night of the Infamous 'Naked Wasted' Episode: 'I Never Went to the Hospital' Source: @BravoWWHL/X Gretchen Rossi finally detailed what happened during the night of the infamous 'naked wasted' episode. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi addressed what went down the night of the infamous “naked wasted” episode in Season 4 when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live. “What happened the night of naked wasted?” host Andy Cohen asked. “Did you go to the hospital or did you just think you should have gone to the hospital, and why did you say you did?’

Article continues below advertisement

Gretchen Rossi Says She 'Misspoke' About Going to the Hospital

What REALLY happened the night of "Naked Wasted," straight from Gretchen Rossi #RHOC #WWHL pic.twitter.com/2B0tJ4lIi5 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) September 19, 2025 Source: @BravoWWHL/X Gretchen Rossi said she 'never went to the hospital.'

“Okay. So, having to relive that whole traumatic situation of a woman trying to get another woman completely naked wasted to do something stupid and set you up, I think that I was just — it was a lot,” Rossi shared. She said she was “trying to process it all” and “obviously misspoke in that moment.” “I never went to the hospital, and that is why I said in my interview I never went to the hospital and why I passed the lie detector test,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Gretchen Rossi Lie?

Source: Bravo Gretchen Rossi claimed a 'lot' of stuff was 'coming at' her at once when she claimed she went to the hospital the night of the 'naked wasted' ordeal.

Cohen kept probing, asking her why she said in the car with Tamra Judge she went to the hospital if she hadn’t gone. “That’s what I just explained,” she stated. “I think it was just a lot of like stuff coming at me at once. And I think what’s frustrating to me is that, even in that moment, even when I said that, Tamra still showed no remorse in that moment. Isn’t that interesting?” A lot of the drama in the first half of this season surrounded Katie Ginella claiming Rossi had told her Judge had roofied her that night and she had to go to the hospital.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gretchen Rossi Denied What Katie Ginella's Husband Is Saying About Slade Smiley

Source: Bravo Gretchen Rossi slammed Matt Ginella's accusations about Slade Smiley as 'total BS.'

Rossi vehemently denied these allegations and took a lie detector test. Ginella also insisted Rossi’s boyfriend, Slade Smiley, texted Ginella’s husband, Matt Ginella, and told him Gretchen would deny ever saying those things and Katie should “hold the line” with Gretchen. “That’s complete and total BS,” Gretchen said regarding the conversation with Slade. “Everything that Matt’s saying about that is not even true.”

Gretchen Rossi's Homphobic Instagram Post Scandal

Source: Bravo Gretchen Rossi denied 'liking' homophobic posts on Instagram.