'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Comes Clean About What Happened the Night of the Infamous 'Naked Wasted' Episode: 'I Never Went to the Hospital'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:44 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi addressed what went down the night of the infamous “naked wasted” episode in Season 4 when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live.
“What happened the night of naked wasted?” host Andy Cohen asked. “Did you go to the hospital or did you just think you should have gone to the hospital, and why did you say you did?’
Gretchen Rossi Says She 'Misspoke' About Going to the Hospital
“Okay. So, having to relive that whole traumatic situation of a woman trying to get another woman completely naked wasted to do something stupid and set you up, I think that I was just — it was a lot,” Rossi shared. She said she was “trying to process it all” and “obviously misspoke in that moment.” “I never went to the hospital, and that is why I said in my interview I never went to the hospital and why I passed the lie detector test,” she added.
Why Did Gretchen Rossi Lie?
Cohen kept probing, asking her why she said in the car with Tamra Judge she went to the hospital if she hadn’t gone.
“That’s what I just explained,” she stated. “I think it was just a lot of like stuff coming at me at once. And I think what’s frustrating to me is that, even in that moment, even when I said that, Tamra still showed no remorse in that moment. Isn’t that interesting?”
A lot of the drama in the first half of this season surrounded Katie Ginella claiming Rossi had told her Judge had roofied her that night and she had to go to the hospital.
Gretchen Rossi Denied What Katie Ginella's Husband Is Saying About Slade Smiley
Rossi vehemently denied these allegations and took a lie detector test.
Ginella also insisted Rossi’s boyfriend, Slade Smiley, texted Ginella’s husband, Matt Ginella, and told him Gretchen would deny ever saying those things and Katie should “hold the line” with Gretchen. “That’s complete and total BS,” Gretchen said regarding the conversation with Slade. “Everything that Matt’s saying about that is not even true.”
Gretchen Rossi's Homphobic Instagram Post Scandal
Gretchen has also been under fire for allegedly "liking" homophobic posts on Instagram.
The first one she allegedly "liked" read, “I’d rather have a whole month dedicated to the people that have lost their lives fighting for our freedom instead of having a month of celebrating your preference in the bedroom.” Right underneath the post, it showed Gretchen hitting the heart button, in addition to 21,192 others.
A second post said, “When you opened the door to homosexuality, you opened the door to pedophilia. You’ll never win by normalizing perversion!”
Gretchen allegedly "liked it," as well as 1,750 others.
She spoke out about the posts, stating, “It’s my understanding that there is a small group of Housewives fan sites and blogs passing a story around that I allegedly liked highly offensive posts. This is false, those are manipulated screenshots meant to cause harm to my reputation and bring attention to themselves.”
“I firmly stand against any form of hatred and bigotry and have always fully supported the LGBTQ+ community,” she added.