Is John Grogan, the 'Lie Detector Guy,' Scamming Everyone? Expert's Qualifications Called Into Question Before His 'RHOC' Appearance Airs

Composite photo of 'RHOC' Season 19 Cast and Lie Detector Guy
Source: Bravo; @liedetectorguys/Instagram

John Grogan, the 'Lie Detector Guy,' is having his qualifications called into question amid his appearance on 'RHOC.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

On an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a lie detector test is administered to the women — and now, the person who conducted the test is being called out as an alleged fraud.

According to a report on LieDetectorTest.com, John Grogan, who calls himself “The Lie Detector Guy,” is being taken to task over his “qualifications and practices.”

Article continues below advertisement

John Grogan Allegedly Has No Formal Polygraph Training

Source: Bravo/YouTube

The trailer for 'RHOC' Season 19 features a lie detector test administered by John Grogan's company.

According to the report, Grogan was a private investigator in California, and in 2004, he received an “honorary” polygraph training certificate from the American College of Forensic Studies (ACFS).

ACFS owner Joseph Paolella allegedly said in a letter that the certificate “was not intended to qualify recipients as polygraph examiners.”

The report goes on to note Grogan doesn’t have any formal polygraph training that reputable organizations recognize and was allegedly denied membership to the Global Polygraph Network in 2005 due to not having adequate documentation to show accredited training. The intel also revealed he claims he graduated from the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, which they said is a “non-existent entity as a training facility.”

Article continues below advertisement

YouTuber Scott Cramer Looked Into John Grogan

Source: Scott Cramer/YouTube

Scott Cramer noted John Grogan has been 'accused of faking his polygraph results.'

Scott Cramer, a YouTube creator, made a 23-minute video entitled “The Truth Behind The Lie Detector Guy,” which examines Grogan.

In the clip, Cramer mentions how on “more than one occasion,” Grogan has been “accused of faking his polygraph results.”

He then shows Trisha Paytas talking about Grogan, stating, “I’ve been hooked up to him… and he literally will say, like, ‘Oh, I can give you whatever answer you want.’” “He said, ‘Tell me what you want me to say,’” she added.

RHOC

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J Accused John Grogan of Being a Fraud

Photo of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Ray J called John Grogan a 'fraud.'

Cramer also showed a clip of Kris Jenner being hooked up to a polygraph on James Corden’s show where she was asked if she was behind Kim Kardashian’s infamous s-- tape. She denied it, and Grogan, who was issuing the polygraph, said she was telling the truth.

Ray J, who previously claimed Jenner was indeed behind his tape with her daughter, fired back at the time and accused Grogan of being a “fraud.”

Cramer continued to dig deeper, showcasing Grogan’s website that specifically features a note about “TV and entertainment polygraph exams,” claiming “some are real, some are not.” “Many have ‘scripted,’ ‘predetermined,’ ‘entertainment,’ or ‘known solution results’” in the description, the disclaimer adds.

The 'RHOC' Lie Detector Test

Photo of Shannon Beador
Source: Bravo

Shannon Beador, along with the other 'RHOC' women, will undergo a lie detector test in an upcoming 'RHOC' episode.

In the trailer for Season 19 of RHOC, the women are seen hooked up to a polygraph test.

“You’ve never had a polygraph before?” Gretchen Rossi is heard asking.

“No,” Shannon Beador responds, adding, “There’s a snake in this group.”

“No one likes a liar,” Tamra Judge can be heard saying.

Toward the end of the trailer, there’s a clip where it says, “Polygraph Examiner: She’s so full of s---.”

While the episode has yet to air, it’s safe to assume the women will use the polygraph results to challenge each other over perceived lies. With all the allegations surrounding Grogan, the results themselves may be called into question, leaving it unclear which statements are true and which remain in doubt even after the polygraph.

OK! reached out to Grogan for comment on the allegations against him but did not receive a response.

