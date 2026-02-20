Eric Dane's Final Words to His Daughters Revealed in Heartbreaking Video Before His Death: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane left behind heartwrenching final words for his daughters. In an interview for Netflix’s Famous Last Words series, which he knew would not be published until after his death, the late actor directly addressed his children, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19, at age 53 after a struggle with ALS, but not before instilling his girls with some last-minute wisdom.

Prior to his death, Eric Dane sat for an interview with the understanding that it would only be shared with the world after he passed.



In that conversation, he reflected on his battle with ALS, his struggles with addiction, and his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart:

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he said at the end of the Netflix special. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and mom [Rebecca Gayheart] in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was 53 at his time of death.

Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis in 2025, passed along life lessons he learned amid his medical struggles. “First, live now, right now in the present,” he said. “It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt. I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself.”

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was previously diagnosed with ALS.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who was separated from Gayheart ahead of his death, continued, “Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work. I still look forward to it. I still wanna get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me.”

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was estranged from wife Rebecca Gayheart.

Dane went on to detail the importance of building your inner circle. “Third, choose your friends wisely,” he expressed. “Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgment. No conditions. No questions asked.” The TV star concluded, “Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.”

Source: MEGA Eric Dane told his girls to 'hold' their 'heads high.'