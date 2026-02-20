Eric Dane Seen in Wheelchair at LAX in Final Photos Before His Tragic Death at 53

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Dane was photographed at LAX just months before his heartbreaking death at 53. On November 4, the Grey’s Anatomy alum was seen arriving at the busy airport in an electric wheelchair. He kept his look simple, wearing a white shirt layered under a black button-down. He paired it with gray sweatpants and matching Adidas sneakers, finishing the outfit with a black scarf wrapped around his neck.

In the photos obtained by an outlet, the Euphoria actor appeared quiet and solemn. Two people were by his side as he made his way through the terminal. It was one of his last public sightings before the devastating news broke.

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was seen at LAX months before his death.

One month earlier, in late October 2025, Dane was also spotted during a rare family dinner outing with estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughter Georgia, 14. They also shared another daughter, Billie, 15. The sighting caught attention at the time, as the actor, best known as playing the character of Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy, had largely stayed out of the spotlight following his health diagnosis.

As OK! previously reported, Dane tragically passed away at age 53. News of his death broke on the evening of Thursday, February 19 — 10 months after he publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with ALS.

His family confirmed the news in an emotional statement. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," they wrote. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Source: MEGA The actor's family confirmed he passed away at 53.

Dane first shared his condition in an April 2025 interview. "I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of voluntary muscle control, paralysis and respiratory failure. It is the most common motor neuron disease, usually leading to death from respiratory failure within two to five years of diagnosis.

Source: MEGA The 'Grey's Anatomy' star had been battling ALS.

In June 2025, he also spoke candidly during a Good Morning America interview about how his symptoms began. “I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand,” he detailed. “And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’”

Source: Good Morning America Eric Dane was spotted using an electric wheelchair at LAX airport.