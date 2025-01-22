Elon Musk's Ex Grimes 'Denounces Nazi-ism' After Billionaire Baby Daddy's Controversial Inauguration Salute: 'I Am Not Him'
Aside from sharing three children together, Grimes no longer wants to be tied to her ex Elon Musk — or his controversial ways.
The Canadian singer took to Musk's platform X (formerly named Twitter) on Tuesday, January 21, to respond to critics scolding her over the now-infamous gesture her baby daddy made during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., one day prior.
After Musk's salute to fans was compared to that of Adolf Hitler, Grimes, 36, informed her followers she was "happy to denounce Nazi-ism" and "the far alt right," but found it unfair she was being ridiculed over her ex's choices and behaviors.
"Would that help clear things up?" the mom-of-three — who shares X AE AXII, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, with Musk, 53 — asked in a tweet on Tuesday.
Grimes noted she didn't even know why Musk was under fire before hate filled her own social media pages, admitting she is "still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head."
"But if there's concern about that, I am happy to set the record straight in a meaningful way," she promised.
Prior to denouncing Nazi-ism, Grimes declared it was "unhealthy that people are this upset" with her "when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now."
"I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement — I am not a citizen of this country," she mentioned. "I will research the state of affairs tomorrow but until I do I'm not going to say something that will create an international scandal."
"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," Grimes continued. "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."
Continuing to speak directly to individuals who voiced their outrage toward Grimes over Musk's seemingly offensive salute, his ex added: "I know your concern comes from a good place. I respect you. I do not ask for sympathy. In a world overstimulated by scandal, I feel a moral imperative to only add to the mess when something positive can be done. Otherwise I'm just adding to the desensitization."
"To be clear, I could go talk s--- and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout — but it would serve no purpose," Grimes confessed in reference to her ability to expose her experiences dating and raising kids with Musk.
"I choose my children's wellbeing. I promise you it doesn't feel good to be hated all the time for things I don't even know about, cannot predict and cannot control. But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all," Grimes concluded.
Musk briefly responded to backlash via X, as he claimed the Democratic Party needed "better dirty tricks" for their "campaign against" him. "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," stated the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who is also the richest man in the world.