Grimes Begs Fans to Stop Posting Photos of Her 4-Year-Old Son Out With His Dad Elon Musk: 'Fame Is Something You Should Consent To'

Over the past few weeks, the tech mogul has brought X Æ A-Xii , known as "X," with him to several outings, including a visit to see Donald Trump in the White House.

Grimes begged social media users to stop posting photos of her son X when he's out with his dad, Elon Musk.

"It was like, 'Grimes slams,' 'Grimes speaks out.' It's like, OK, it was a reply," she explained to TIME of tweeting about the situation. "But I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere."

After their stop at the Oval Office went viral, the singer, 36, expressed her disappointment via social media, admitting she was never even informed the tot would be going to the White House.

"Fame is something you should consent to," she noted. "Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking."

As OK! reported, Grimes discovered X's outing when someone tweeted to her, "Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me," she responded. "But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."