Grimes Begs Fans to Stop Posting Photos of Her 4-Year-Old Son Out With His Dad Elon Musk: 'Fame Is Something You Should Consent To'

Photo of Grimes and a picture of Elon Musk with son X.
Source: mega

X Æ A-Xii's White House visit went viral on social media.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Elon Musk's ex Grimes isn't happy that he's turning their 4-year-old son into a celebrity.

Over the past few weeks, the tech mogul has brought X Æ A-Xii, known as "X," with him to several outings, including a visit to see Donald Trump in the White House.

grimes begs fans stop posting photos son elon musk fame consent
Source: @grimes/x

Grimes begged social media users to stop posting photos of her son X when he's out with his dad, Elon Musk.

After their stop at the Oval Office went viral, the singer, 36, expressed her disappointment via social media, admitting she was never even informed the tot would be going to the White House.

"It was like, 'Grimes slams,' 'Grimes speaks out.' It's like, OK, it was a reply," she explained to TIME of tweeting about the situation. "But I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere."

grimes begs fans stop posting photos son elon musk fame consent
Source: X

The 4-year-old went viral when he visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"Fame is something you should consent to," she noted. "Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking."

As OK! reported, Grimes discovered X's outing when someone tweeted to her, "Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"

"He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me," she responded. "But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

grimes begs fans stop posting photos son elon musk fame consent
Source: mega

The tech mogul and Grimes dated on and off from 2018 to 2022 and share three kids together.

MORE ON:
Grimes

The exes made headlines once again on Thursday, February 20, as Grimes admitted on social media she was having no luck getting in contact with the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to talk about one of their children being ill.

"Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she tweeted but then deleted, referring to X or one of the two other children they had together, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

"This requires immediate attention," the mom-of-three continued. "If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

Prior to this month, it was believed Musk had a total of 12 children, but on February 14, a woman named Ashley St. Clair shockingly revealed she gave birth to a child with the mogul last year.

grimes begs fans stop posting photos son elon musk fame consent
Source: @stclairashley/x

Ashley St. Clair recently claimed she gave birth to Musk's 13th child last year.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she stated. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," the influencer added. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk has allegedly had no part in raising their baby, and on Friday, February 21, she filed for sole custody.

