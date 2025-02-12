Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls Out the Billionaire for Bringing Their 4-Year-Old Son to White House Briefings: 'He Should Not Be in Public Like This'
Grimes is furious at her ex Elon Musk for constantly bringing their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to public events, prompting her to advocate for his privacy on social media.
During a recent briefing in the Oval Office, Musk addressed reporters and defended the Department of Government Efficiency's controversial actions while carrying his son on his shoulders as he stood next to President Donald Trump.
Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, revealed afterward that she wasn't aware of her son's public moment, only learning about the Oval Office appearance through a random user on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — which was bought and rebranded by Musk.
"He should not be in public like this," the singer wrote. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."
Her comment was in response to an X user writing under one of her posts: "Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"
Several critics took to social media to ridicule the Tesla billionaire for parading his son around, with some accusing him of using the tot as a "human shield" in public to avoid a "Luigi Mangione situation."
One user shared a clip of Musk taking questions from the press while holding X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders and wrote: "The kid is there on purpose as a distraction."
Another X user commented: "Elon Musk is using his son as a human shield everywhere he goes after that CEO got murked."
A third person asked: "Could a woman get away with having a child hanging off her like this in a professional setting? Somehow, I highly f------ doubt it."
Following her split from Musk in 2022, Grimes has consistently distanced herself from her ex-boyfriend.
The public's curiosity about the couple's personal lives has been met with limited information, as Grimes remains focused on protecting her children and their privacy. However, the few times she's commented on Musk's public actions is when others would try to blame her for something he did despite them breaking up three years ago.
When Musk made a one-armed gesture that heavily resembled a Nazi salute soon after Trump's inauguration, Grimes shared a lengthy post on X denouncing Nazism and defending herself.
"It's absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she wrote. "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."
"To be clear, I could go talk s--- and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout — but it would serve no purpose. I choose my children's wellbeing," the star added.