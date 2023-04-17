'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Sakoya Wynter Reveals How Her Creative Process With Her Music Differs From Other Artists: 'I'm Able To Make Sure I Hit All The Marks'
Sakoya Wynter never shies away from putting her soul into her music.
As the Growing Up Hip Hop star continues to grow and find success as her own individual artist, the daughter of K-Ci & JoJo group member Jojo Hailey is making sure she stays as true to herself as much as possible.
Wynter exclusively tells OK! about how her creative process differs from most musicians, what she's learned from mentor Layzie Bone and the new tracks she has in the works.
"Most people go to the studio, start to write there and they get everything done there," the songstress explains of how she creates her hits. "However, for me, I like to write at home. I'm also a mother, so I like to write at home whenever I can. I have to balance out my time to go into the studio to record. Then, when I'm able to go in the studio, I knock out like six or seven songs out of the way."
"I just get it done just like that," she continues. "It's a great process for me because when I'm able to write, I feel like I'm able to make sure that I hit all the marks in my music."
One person who has been vital in her process has been the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony alum, who is also dating her mother, Tiny Hailey, following her split from her longtime husband.
"We've done some shows together. The biggest thing that I've taken away from him is like his stage presence," the "LA BABY" vocalist says. "He knows how to dominate the stage with his group members and just being able to interact with the crowd and keep it going. A lot of people think that it's easy, but it's really not. It's like probably one of the hardest things to do as an artist to really connect with the audience. He has really been teaching me how to do that, and I'm learning a lot."
With a supportive force behind her, Wynter is ready to launch into the stratosphere with her upcoming music. "On April 28th, I'm releasing a new album and it's titled No Rain, No Flowers," she teases before revealing how excited she is to get creative with her visual presentation for the new single.
"I'm looking forward to my photoshoot that's coming up with it [the song] as well, because I like to give looks," Wynter says of the chic ensembles she'll be showing off on Instagram. "I like to be dressed and I like my glam. I love my hair being done and all of that stuff. I'm really looking forward to just doing different looks and channeling that."