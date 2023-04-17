'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Sakoya Wynter Reveals How Her Creative Process With Her Music Differs From Other Artists: 'I'm Able To Make Sure I Hit All The Marks'

Wynter exclusively tells OK! about how her creative process differs from most musicians, what she's learned from mentor Layzie Bone and the new tracks she has in the works.

"Most people go to the studio, start to write there and they get everything done there," the songstress explains of how she creates her hits. "However, for me, I like to write at home. I'm also a mother, so I like to write at home whenever I can. I have to balance out my time to go into the studio to record. Then, when I'm able to go in the studio, I knock out like six or seven songs out of the way."