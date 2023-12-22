OK Magazine
Guy Fieri's Sons 'Are Perfectly Fine' With Their Strict Inheritance Deal: 'They Don't Want to Be Looked at as Nepo Babies'

Dec. 22 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Guy Fieri's sons aren't up in arms over his confession that he'll leave them with zero inheritance unless they each achieve two college degrees.

Instead, an insider insisted they see the clause as a "challenge."

Guy Fieri and wife Lori have two sons.

"That is the long-standing thought process that Hunter and Ryder have because they want to make their dad proud," the source told a news outlet of his boys, who are 27 and 17, respectively. "Guy is a great dad and has taught them well and would be even more proud of his kids when they get their full educations."

The source noted his offspring are in the midst of "trying to carve their path," as they "don't ever want to be looked at as nepo babies."

The star's eldest son, Hunter, is currently pursuing his MBA.

"They want to be deserving of what they get," the insider added. "They are perfectly fine and determined with working hard for themselves and making a name for themselves through hard work."

"They want to prove to their parents that they have the discipline to achieve the dreams they have for themselves," said the source. "Hunter and Ryder are blessed, in a good place and know that everything will fall into place. That is the only option on the table."

The star's youngest son is still in high school.

The same can be said for the Food Network star's nephew Jules, whom he took in after his sister died in 2011.

As OK! reported, the chef, 55, said he has no problem dying "broke" by spending all of his money on himself if his kids don't put in the effort to thrive in their careers.

Guy took in his late sister's nephew in 2011.

Guy revealed that Jules, 22, "is in the music industry down in L.A." while also pursuing a law degree at Loyola Marymount, explaining he told the student, "If you're going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background."

Hunter is currently in an MBA program at the University of Miami, while Ryder is still in high school.

Since the youngest tot has the most work ahead of him, he's not as thrilled with the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's plan: "He's like, 'Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA?' He says, 'Can I just get through college?'"

Daily Mail spoke to the insider about how Guy's sons reacted to his confession.

