Guy Fieri Believes His Sons Will Follow Through on Tough Inheritance Deal: 'They're Gonna Run This Show'
Guy Fieri is keeping the faith.
In December 2023, the Food Network star revealed that he vowed to leave his kids no money when he dies if they don't each obtain two college degrees. It's a lot to ask for, but the chef is confident they'll accomplish the goal.
"Jules was in the law program at Loyola Marymount, Rider's graduating high school, Hunter's in the master's program at the University of Miami," he told a reporter at Super Bowl bash on Sunday, February 11. "I told them, if these guys want it, they gotta give me two degrees. Two post-grad and then they can go after it. But they're gonna run this show. I will be out, folks."
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host welcomed Rider and Hunter with wife Lori Fieri and took in his nephew Jules after Guy's sister died in 2011.
Despite their academic efforts, the boys aren't so sure they'll ever truly inherit the star's massive empire.
"I know for a fact you are never leaving," Hunter told his dad during the interview. "And you're never gonna retire, you know that? I know you."
The foodie insisted otherwise, noting this year will be his "last" time hosting his big tailgate bash.
"From now on, it's theirs," he declared. "So we're gonna make Hunter be general manager of it, Ryder will be involved in charge of all the activities and Jules will handle the music."
As OK! reported, the young men aren't mad at the patriarch's clause, with an insider revealing they see it as "a challenge."
"That is the long-standing thought process that Hunter and Ryder have because they want to make their dad proud," the insider explained. "Guy is a great dad and has taught them well and would be even more proud of his kids when they get their full educations."
The source said the guys are "trying to carve their path" and "don't ever want to be looked at as nepo babies."
"They want to be deserving of what they get," the insider shared. "They are perfectly fine and determined with working hard for themselves and making a name for themselves through hard work."
"They want to prove to their parents that they have the discipline to achieve the dreams they have for themselves," the insider added. "Hunter and Ryder are blessed, in a good place and know that everything will fall into place. That is the only option on the table."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the Fieri family.