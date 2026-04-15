NEWS Guy Fieri Sets the Record Straight After Viral Interaction With Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Sparks Backlash: 'I'm Devastated' Source: mega The Food Network star was seen looking friendly with the accused rapist. Allie Fasanella April 15 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Guy Fieri wants to make it "crystal clear" that he doesn't know influencer Andrew Tate and brother, Tristan Tate. Footage of the Food Network star interacting with the accused rapists in Miami, Fla., last weekend went viral, leading many to question Guy, 58. Taking to X amid the backlash on Tuesday, April 14, the restaurateur wrote, "I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated."

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Guy Fieri & Andrew Tate link up at #UFC327 Miami pic.twitter.com/gPERcPzq6x — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 12, 2026 Source: @gifdsports/x Guy Fieri chatted with the Tate brothers at a UFC event on Saturday, April 11.

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Source: mega Both brothers have been accused of rape and human trafficking.

The New York Times reported in December 2025 that both Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 37, were facing criminal charges of rape and human trafficking in multiple countries. "In Romania, prosecutors have accused them of trafficking more than 30 women, including a 17-year-old, into their pornography operation," the outlet wrote, adding that Andrew "has also been accused of rape, and of having s-- with and beating a minor." Florida’s attorney general also apparently opened a criminal investigation into the brothers last year, per the publication.

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'I'll Never Pretend to Be a Perfect Person'

Source: @gifdsports/x Guy Fieri was slammed as 'pathetic' for interacting with the men.

Many online were horrified after witnessing the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star seemingly hanging out with the self-described misogynists. Continuing his statement, Guy explained, "I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened." "I did not know them or about them before that moment," he stipulated. "I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way."

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'He Just Ended His Career'

Source: mega 'I did not know them or about them before that moment,' Guy Fieri insisted.

One user branded Guy "pathetic" on X prior to his response, while another wrote, "@GuyFieri friendly with alleged rapists … great." "How is @FoodNetwork ok with this?!?” someone else commented, adding, "Look at how happy they are to be reunited! Please keep children away from @GuyFieri." Another account added, "He just ended his career socializing with rapist, abusers and s-- traffickers."

Barron Trump Is Allegedly 'Admires' Andrew Tate

Source: mega Barron Trump is reportedly a fan of Andrew Tate.