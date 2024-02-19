Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wear Groovy Costumes for Her Son Apollo's Disco-Themed Birthday Party: Photos
A family that parties together, stays together!
On Sunday, February 18, Gwen Stefani shared endless content of her brood's disco-themed bash, which acted as a birthday celebration for her son Apollo Rossdale, who will turn 10 later this month, her mom and her brother Todd.
In one video from the GXVE Beauty founder's Instagram Story, she rocked a feathered hairstyle, rose-colored sunglasses and a fur coat, while husband Blake Shelton wore similar sunnies, a curly blonde wig and a patterned short-sleeved shirt.
The mom-of-three, 54, then panned to Apollo — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — to show off his curly wig, chain necklace and blue tracksuit.
"Happy 10th bday Apollo!" the "Cool" crooner captioned one video, which showed off the groovy decor and plenty of snacks. She also paid tribute to her mother, writing, "Happy 78th mama!!! We love u!!"
It's unclear if Gwen and her ex's other sons, Zuma and Kingston, were in attendance.
While the country star, 47, adores being a stepdad to all three of his wife's boys, it seems he's formed a special bond with Apollo, who native when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2023.
"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," he gushed to a reporter. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."
The guitarist said he also bought the tot a cowboy hat, noting, "We got to get him to wear it more."
One of the reasons Shelton left The Voice after 23 seasons was so he could spend more time with his loved ones.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he shared in 2022. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," Shelton added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
His' romance with Stefani is also in a great place, as the No Doubt singer revealed he bought her an emerald ring for Valentine's Day this year.
"He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" she shared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"