Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wear Groovy Costumes for Her Son Apollo's Disco-Themed Birthday Party: Photos

While the country star, 47, adores being a stepdad to all three of his wife's boys, it seems he's formed a special bond with Apollo, who native when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2023.

"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," he gushed to a reporter. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."

The guitarist said he also bought the tot a cowboy hat, noting, "We got to get him to wear it more."