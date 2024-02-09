Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton Admit They 'Never Knew a Love Like This' in Sweet New Single 'Purple Irises'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a special kind of love — and they are proving this true in their new song "Purple Irises."
On Friday, February 9, the married couple released a sweet single ahead of their first live performance of the romantic tune during the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate event in Las Vegas, Nev., over the weekend.
The song's cover photo features Stefani lounging on a couch in a jean jumpsuit and platform wedges, while Shelton, who sported a fully-denim outfit, sat backwards on a piano bench as he held onto his guitar.
In the country ballad, the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on The Voice in 2014 — seemed to open up about the emotional side of their highly-publicized relationship.
"But if someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you," the lyrics read. "If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix."
The chorus concluded: "No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises."
The heartwarming melody aligned with Stefani's recent remarks about her and Shelton's love story, as she admitted during a podcast appearance earlier this week that the "God Gave Me You" singer entering her life was nothing short of a "miracle."
"It was just really like, two broken people that just started just leaning on each other," the "Hollaback Girl" singer confessed during the Monday, February 5, episode of Lauryn and Michael Bosstick's "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show" podcast.
"I mean, we are the most unexpected people to be friends, but we had so much in common," Stefani gushed, though it wasn't long before their bond turned romantic.
Though initially growing close over their similar "bad" experiences," the "Rich Girl" hitmaker said she and Shelton quickly "found out there was way more than just our tragedy that we had in common."
Shelton also reflected on being introduced to his wife nearly a decade ago while honoring Stefani with a heartfelt speech after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before," Shelton expressed, later calling Stefani the most "perfect person" to be worthy of the impressive achievement. "Congratulations to my all-time favorite songwriter on your star. You deserve this and I love you."