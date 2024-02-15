Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Massive Emerald Ring Husband Blake Shelton Gifted Her for Valentine's Day
Gwen Stefani has a new ring on her finger!
On the Wednesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the No Doubt alum showed off the extravagant gift husband Blake Shelton got her for the holiday.
"I got my Valentine's present early this year," Stefani, 54, gushed, pointing out a massive green emerald ring on her finger.
Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked if the country singer, 47, picked out the bling all on his own.
"He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" she recalled of her lover, whom she tied the knot with in 2021. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"
While Stefani’s present this year was extra special, the duo kept their V-day celebration pretty low-key.
"We have the boys at home," Stefani said of her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "I have some water boiling. We're going to have some ravioli."
In addition to the interview with Kimmel, Stefani and Shelton performed their romantic new duet, "Purple Irises," on the episode.
As OK! recently reported, the sweet song was released on February 9, and the pair had their first live performance of the tune during the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate event in Las Vegas.
The lyrics of the track seemingly reveal intimate details of the lovebirds’ feelings for each other.
"But if someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you," the lyrics read. "If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix."
"No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises," the chorus states.
The latest single came shortly after Stefani opened up about their romance on the "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show" podcast, where she even stated the "God Gave Me You" singer entering her life was nothing short of a "miracle."
"It was just really like, two broken people that just started just leaning on each other," the "Hollaback Girl" artist admitted on the February 5 episode.
"I mean, we are the most unexpected people to be friends, but we had so much in common," she explained.
Though the pair originally bonded over their similar "bad" experiences, Stefani said she and Shelton quickly "found out there was way more than just our tragedy that we had in common."