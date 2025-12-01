Gwen Stefani Shuts Down Blake Shelton Split Rumors by Packing on the PDA With the Country Star

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making it clear they’re still going strong. The couple pushed back on all the breakup buzz after Stefani shared a sweet Instagram moment that instantly quieted the rumors. In the photo, Shelton leaned in and kissed her on the cheek while she gave the camera a soft smile.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shut down breakup rumors.

The 49-year-old "Austin" hitmaker also put any doubts to rest through his rep, who said via an outlet, “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.” The denial comes after an insider claimed earlier in November that the pair — who started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021 — had been “living separate lives” for months.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2021.

“Gwen and Blake are just two radically different people,” the insider claimed. “It was exciting and for years they revelled in being a bizarre match — even got a thrill out of their opposite positions on everything from vegan diets to musical tastes. But over time, the jokes and fun of it all run dry. She’s now focusing on Vegas while he’s doing TV shows in Nashville with Keith Urban,” they continued. However, the source insisted Stefani has been based in Las Vegas for her No Doubt residency while Shelton spends most of his time in Nashville.

As OK! previously reported, the rumors originally picked up steam after the couple revealed they were releasing a breakup-themed duet, “Hangin’ On,” in May. However, Shelton quickly made it clear, saying, “It’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship, I hope. But it’s a b---- country song and we wanted to do it.”

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton said their song isn’t tied to their relationship at all.

The track centered on a couple trying to hold it together even though they want to break up. Shelton explained that the duet challenged both of them vocally. “We’re at a point in our lives where we just want to do songs that we love,” he said, adding that the track appeared on his first album in four years, For Recreational Use Only, which was released on May 9.

In June, another insider even revealed that Shelton has grown reliant on having his wife around. “Blake’s gotten to a point where he’s extremely codependent on Gwen, which is pretty sweet,” the source shared with a news outlet. “He always wants her to join him on the road. He’s so proud of her and hates it when they’re apart, and anytime she’s watching him, he gets an extra rush.”

Source: MEGA A rep denied that any split was happening.

While they noted he has “no issue” performing and always gives his audience “a killer show,” he is “happiest when Gwen is there, which makes it all that much better for him.” “When she’s there, it gives him a boost,” they continued. “He loves singing to her in the audience and having her eyes on him. All these years later, she still gives him butterflies.”