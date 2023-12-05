Gwen Stefani Warns Blake Shelton He 'Better' Vote for Her Team on 'The Voice' Now That He Left the Competition Show
Gwen Stefani's team on The Voice should have at least one supporter in their corner: her husband, Blake Shelton!
This season is the first time the country star isn't competing on the show, meaning he could give all his votes to his spouse's contestants — but will he actually do so?
"The big question is: Who is going to get Blake's votes?" a reporter asked the mother-of-three, 54, prior to a live taping of the hit NBC show. "His wife, the queen of country [Reba McEntire], his little buddy Niall [Horan] or OG coach John [Legend]?"
"That's a good question," the GXVE Beauty founder noted.
"Our team's rehearsals are sent to us so we can watch them on video [at home]. I was watching last night. He's like, 'Oh, I'm starting to get excited. I'm gonna watch,'" the No Doubt alum recalled. "I'm pretty sure he's gonna vote for me, even if he doesn't like my team. I hope."
"You better!" she concluded while pointing a finger at the camera.
Last month, Shelton, 47, admitted he didn't miss the series despite acting as a coach for 23 seasons.
"To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," he confessed on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then COVID hit, and then I didn't want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID, and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do. So I stayed."
"I didn't have anything else to do anyway," the star continued. "So I stayed a little bit longer, but I stayed too long for me to now miss it."
One of the reason the Barmageddon co-host departed the competition was so he could spend more time with Stefani and her three sons, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," Shelton spilled in an interview last year. "For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
His dedication is clearly working, as at Stefani's Walk of Fame ceremony in October, her youngest tot, Apollo Rossdale, dressed like Shelton in a blazer and jeans.
"When he came down that morning, I was so happy and excited. He wears, like, athletic sweatpants or shorts all the time, so when he puts on the jeans and boots it's like, you know, it just warms my heart," the Oklahoma native gushed to a reporter. "I mean, it really does to see him have a little bit of country flair to what he wears."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Stefani about this season of The Voice.