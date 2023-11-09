OK Magazine
'Money Talks!': Blake Shelton Jokes That Gwen Stefani 'Doesn't Want Family Time' After Returning to 'The Voice'

Nov. 9 2023, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Blake Shelton wants to spend time with Gwen Stefani — but she's a little busy!

After the country crooner, 47, departed The Voice following 23 seasons as a judge, Shelton was looking forward to being with his wife as much as possible. However, when he decided to take a break, Stefani, 54, went right back to the hit NBC competition show.

Blake Shelton thought he would be getting more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani when he left 'The Voice.'

"I think I'd actually put out there to the press too because everybody wants to know, 'Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?' And it's like, 'Well, for the family, for more family time,'" the "Neon Light" singer told Jimmy Kimmel during his Wednesday, November 8, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And then the very next announcement is, 'Gwen's coming back!'"

"Maybe she doesn't want too much family time," Shelton joked of Stefani, adding, "Money talks in this industry!"

Blake Shelton joked Gwen Stefani 'doesn't want family time.'

When the late-night host told the Oklahoma native that the conflicting announcements should have been handled better, Shelton clarified that he and the "Sweet Escape" artist have nothing to do with the other's professional lives.

"We're completely not involved in each other's decision-making when it comes to our careers," he said. "She's Gwen Stefani and that's its own machine. It's like, 'Oh wait, you're going back? Because I just quit. So, I'll catch you next spring. I'll see you.'"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in July 2021.

With Shelton heading back on tour, they may not see each other for quite some time. "As soon as she gets home it's like, 'Hey, it's your turn with the kids. I've gotta go,'" the chart-topper said with a laugh.

Despite their busy schedules, Shelton and Stefani — who shares children Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale — have continuously prioritized their family above everything else.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family has become their 'universe,' said a source.

"Things like money and fame don't matter as much to Blake and Gwen anymore," an insider explained of the power couple, adding that their "family" has become "the center of their universe."

When the duo is cozied up at home, they tend to forget just how famous they are. "When she gets glammed up, that's when Blake remembers she's this huge international star," the source said.

"He's ready to sit back and enjoy the rewards of all of his hard work," they said of him stepping down from The Voice.

Source: OK!

Shelton has also been open about how much he's enjoyed being a surrogate father to Stefani's boys. "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated during a 2022 interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

