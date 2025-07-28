or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gwyneth Paltrow
OK LogoNEWS

Inside the Rivalry: Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette's Hidden Tension Uncovered in New Biography

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Mega

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘irked’ Carolyn Bessette, author Amy Odell revealed in 'Gwyneth: The Biography.'

Profile Image

July 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette were both glamorous It Girls of the mid-90s, but their relationship was marked by tension rather than friendship.

Author Amy Odell revealed the complexities of their connection in the book Gwyneth: The Biography.

While both women were blonde, beautiful, and raised in New York City, they never formed a bond, according to a report, which cited excerpts from the biography. The future Mrs. Kennedy, who worked as a publicist for Calvin Klein, shared a professional link with Paltrow, who emerged as a celebrity client.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Mega

Carolyn Bessette once called Gwyneth Paltrow ‘little miss perfect,’ sources told Amy Odell.

Article continues below advertisement

Odell noted that Paltrow "irked" Bessette. Paltrow had become a regular presence at Calvin Klein, and during this time, Bessette made cutting remarks about her colleague whenever one of Paltrow's photos appeared in the press.

According to sources, Bessette viewed Paltrow as "little miss perfect."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Mega

Gwyneth Paltrow was often seen at Calvin Klein, where Carolyn Bessette worked as a publicist.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, sources close to Paltrow said she "isn't too bothered" by the book.

"Gwyneth's been in the Hollywood game for a long time and has a thick skin," a source revealed. "This book isn't a big deal for her."

Odell's exploration of Paltrow's life promises new insights, especially about her high-profile romances and friendships.

MORE ON:
Gwyneth Paltrow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Mega

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘isn’t too bothered’ by the book, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Bessette married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996, further amplifying her media presence. Together, the couple captured the world's attention until their tragic deaths in a 1999 plane crash.

Their enigmatic lives have continued to inspire curiosity, even becoming the subject of Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series, American Love Story. However, early images of actress Sarah Pidgeon portraying Bessette-Kennedy sparked backlash online regarding her styling and hair.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Mega

Calvin Klein once loaned Gwyneth Paltrow his helicopter for travel, Amy Odell revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

With or without Bessette's begrudging assistance, Paltrow received enthusiastic backing from Calvin Klein throughout her career. He celebrated her successes by throwing parties in her honor and even lending her his helicopter for travels. Paltrow aspired to wear Calvin's designs in her 1998 film Sliding Doors, but the luxurious collection was "too fabulous" for her role as a British sandwich shop worker, Odell wrote.

In Gwyneth: The Biography, drew from over 200 interviews to unveil new details about Paltrow's most significant relationships, from her tumultuous three-year romance with Ben Affleck to her falling out with Madonna, along with a feud related to the role that won her an Oscar in Shakespeare in Love.

Although Paltrow did not contribute to the book, sources indicate her resilient spirit remains intact. "This book isn't a big deal for her," a source shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.