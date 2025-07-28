Inside the Rivalry: Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette's Hidden Tension Uncovered in New Biography

Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette were both glamorous It Girls of the mid-90s, but their relationship was marked by tension rather than friendship.

Author Amy Odell revealed the complexities of their connection in the book Gwyneth: The Biography.

While both women were blonde, beautiful, and raised in New York City, they never formed a bond, according to a report, which cited excerpts from the biography. The future Mrs. Kennedy, who worked as a publicist for Calvin Klein, shared a professional link with Paltrow, who emerged as a celebrity client.