Inside the Rivalry: Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette's Hidden Tension Uncovered in New Biography
Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette were both glamorous It Girls of the mid-90s, but their relationship was marked by tension rather than friendship.
Author Amy Odell revealed the complexities of their connection in the book Gwyneth: The Biography.
While both women were blonde, beautiful, and raised in New York City, they never formed a bond, according to a report, which cited excerpts from the biography. The future Mrs. Kennedy, who worked as a publicist for Calvin Klein, shared a professional link with Paltrow, who emerged as a celebrity client.
Odell noted that Paltrow "irked" Bessette. Paltrow had become a regular presence at Calvin Klein, and during this time, Bessette made cutting remarks about her colleague whenever one of Paltrow's photos appeared in the press.
According to sources, Bessette viewed Paltrow as "little miss perfect."
Meanwhile, sources close to Paltrow said she "isn't too bothered" by the book.
"Gwyneth's been in the Hollywood game for a long time and has a thick skin," a source revealed. "This book isn't a big deal for her."
Odell's exploration of Paltrow's life promises new insights, especially about her high-profile romances and friendships.
Bessette married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996, further amplifying her media presence. Together, the couple captured the world's attention until their tragic deaths in a 1999 plane crash.
Their enigmatic lives have continued to inspire curiosity, even becoming the subject of Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series, American Love Story. However, early images of actress Sarah Pidgeon portraying Bessette-Kennedy sparked backlash online regarding her styling and hair.
With or without Bessette's begrudging assistance, Paltrow received enthusiastic backing from Calvin Klein throughout her career. He celebrated her successes by throwing parties in her honor and even lending her his helicopter for travels. Paltrow aspired to wear Calvin's designs in her 1998 film Sliding Doors, but the luxurious collection was "too fabulous" for her role as a British sandwich shop worker, Odell wrote.
In Gwyneth: The Biography, drew from over 200 interviews to unveil new details about Paltrow's most significant relationships, from her tumultuous three-year romance with Ben Affleck to her falling out with Madonna, along with a feud related to the role that won her an Oscar in Shakespeare in Love.
Although Paltrow did not contribute to the book, sources indicate her resilient spirit remains intact. "This book isn't a big deal for her," a source shared.