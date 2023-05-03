Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Ben Affleck for Being 'Excellent' in Bed Compared to Brad Pitt

The Glee alum and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997, and she admitted she was totally heartbroken after they split.

"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," she added. "There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, 'Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I'm not living up to the standards again.' It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself."