Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Resembles Her Mom in Sizzling Bikini Photo

Like mother, like daughter. Gwyneth Paltrow's 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, sizzled in a fiery red bikini on Sunday, November 23. Martin resembled her mom with effortless blonde beach waves and piercing blue eyes.

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin went makeup-free at the beach.

The aspiring musician bared her cleavage in a busty swimsuit as her hair blew in front of her eyes at the beach. "🧿🧿," she captioned her post. Fans drew parallels between Martin and her famous parents, Paltrow and Chris Martin. "Upgraded gwineth [sic]," one person wrote, while another pointed out, "You look like your dad in this photo."

Apple Martin's Glam Night Out

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin dazzled in a large fur coat.

One week prior, Apple ditched her swimsuit for glam attire while attending a fashion event with her friend, Emma Kyber. The 21-year-old stunned in an asymmetrical dress, sheer red tights and an oversized white fur coat. She swept her hair into an elegant updo with curled money pieces framing her face. "The most incredible night with @mrselfportrait and @melzy917 and all my old and new friends," Apple captioned her post. "I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to work with all these talented, kind, iconic, and superb people. Also a HUGE thank you to the incredibly talented @evaniefrausto and @sooparkmakeup for making me feel like a princess. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Apple Martin Recalls 'Being Bombarded With Cameras' Growing Up

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin is Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.

Earlier this year, Apple got candid about how difficult it was being raised in the spotlight. "I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid," she told Interview Magazine in April. "I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state — I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes."

Source: @applemartin/Instagram Apple Martin struggled being a 'normal kid' because of her famous parents.