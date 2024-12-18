Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin, 20, Responds to 'Mean Girl' Comments With Sarcastic TikTok After Debutante Ball
Apple Martin isn't bothered by the internet branding her a "mean girl."
The 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, seemingly clapped back at haters in a since-deleted TikTok shared to her friend Ava Crox's account following backlash from her appearance at Le Bal de Débutantes on Saturday, November 30.
In the later-removed video, Apple and two of her pals could be seen mouthing along to a voiceover that said: "I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us, we are such a delight. We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…"
While Apple and her friends appeared to second-guess their decision to upload the shady TikTok, the video seemed to be a clear response to haters comparing the famous offspring to Mean Girls character Regina George after she was accused of stealing the spotlight from fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort during a photo opportunity at the prestigious event.
Aliénor later defended Apple while speaking to People earlier this month, insisting the Iron Man actress' daughter is "genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting."
"She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!" Aliénor continued of Apple, who made her high society debut at the event and shared a sweet dance with her celebrity father.
The viral video of Apple confidently posing for photos behind Aliénor wasn't the only footage of the nepo baby's appearance at Le Bal de Débutantes that sparked backlash.
Moments before being introduced at the ball, Apple and her date, Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, were filmed behind-the-scenes, as they waited in line with their arms linked together.
After her date danced around for a second, the pair exchanged a few words and Apple could be seen seemingly rolling her eyes. She quickly collected herself before walking out into the ballroom, as OK! previously reported.
In the comments section of the post, critics ridiculed Apple's behavior.
"Well doesn't she just seem like a ray of sunshine," one social media user snubbed, as another exclaimed: "The eyeroll??! ew!"
"This actually looks like a scene from a movie. A movie, such as Mean Girls," a third person declared, while a fourth sarcastically stated, "She seems fun and not stuck up at all....her partner tried his best to lighten it up 😁."
Apple lived a pretty private life prior to her debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France, at the end of last month, despite having two A-list stars as parents.
She is currently a student and sorority girl at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.