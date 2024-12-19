or
Chris Martin Admits He's 'Sad' to Be an Empty Nester as His and Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's 2 Kids Enjoy College

Composite photo of Chris Martin, Apple Martin and Moses Martin.
Source: MEGA/@gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Chris Martin said he'd be 'more worried' for his kids if they didn't leave the nest.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET

Chris Martin wants a full house again!

In an interview published on Thursday, December 19, the father-of-two — who shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — admitted he misses having the college students around.

chris martin sad empty nester gwyneth paltrow enjoy college
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s sad. That’s the only word,” he said of being an empty-nester. “But of course, it’d be weirder if they were still like, ‘I can’t leave.’ Then you’d be more worried.”

While Martin may be wallowing about being away from the kids, Moses is enjoying his freshman year at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., while Apple is a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

As OK! previously reported, though the brood doesn’t see each other on a day-to-day basis anymore, they recently reunited in Paris for Apple’s debut at the star-studded Le Bal Des Débutantes earlier this month

On December 1, the Goop founder shared a series of snapshots from her trip, including a photo alongside her ex.

chris martin sad empty nester gwyneth paltrow enjoy college
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Exes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow recently reunited at Apple's debutant ball in Paris.

"A special long weekend in Paris 💙," Paltrow penned.

In response to the image of the former flames — who were married from 2003-2014 — fans gushed over their healthy co-parenting dynamic.

"Perfection! Absolutely all of it. The most special is the co-parenting beauty coming together for the children. Thank you for leading by example of how it should be done," one person wrote.

Another user gushed over the Coldplay frontman, noting, "Chris looks so🔥 and he doesn’t age?? You are a beautiful family. Congratulations to Apple ❤️.”

chris martin sad empty nester gwyneth paltrow enjoy college
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Moses Martin attends Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.

"Beautiful family photos with your kids, mom and Chris. Wonderful example. Your kids are beautiful," a third stated.

Though Paltrow and Martin received praise after the event, Apple was branded a "mean girl" all over the internet.

Apple later clapped back at her critics in a since-deleted TikTok.

The clip showed the young adult and two friends as they lip-synced, "I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us, we are such a delight. We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…"

chris martin sad empty nester gwyneth paltrow enjoy college
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Apple Martin attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Comparisons between Apple and Mean Girls character Regina George began after she was accused of stealing the spotlight from fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort during a photo opportunity.

However, the latter defended Apple by telling People she is "genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting."

Rolling Stone spoke with the singer about his kids.

