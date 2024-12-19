Chris Martin Admits He's 'Sad' to Be an Empty Nester as His and Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's 2 Kids Enjoy College

Chris Martin said he'd be 'more worried' for his kids if they didn't leave the nest.

In an interview published on Thursday, December 19, the father-of-two — who shares daughter Apple , 20, and son Moses , 18, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow — admitted he misses having the college students around.

“It’s sad. That’s the only word,” he said of being an empty-nester. “But of course, it’d be weirder if they were still like, ‘I can’t leave.’ Then you’d be more worried.”

While Martin may be wallowing about being away from the kids, Moses is enjoying his freshman year at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., while Apple is a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.