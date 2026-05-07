Millionaire Gwyneth Paltrow Dragged for Criticizing 'Super Rich White Dudes' in 'Out-of-Touch' Commentary About Inequality of Wealth

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow raised eyebrows with strong remarks about “super rich white dudes.” On the Tuesday, May 5, episode of “The Goop Podcast,” the actress, 53, upset fans with her words about wealthy tech entrepreneurs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: goop/YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow hosts 'The Goop Podcast.'

"How did we get here as a culture? Obviously, there's so much revenue and profit driving this whole thing. That's at the heart of it," Paltrow pondered. "But how do you think we got to this place in culture where nothing matters and now all that matters is kind of these super rich white dudes who are breaking rules, setting rules, seemingly not caring so much about the downstream impact on everything, from health to culture."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: goop/YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow had a candid conversation about wealth with Kara Swisher.

Guest Kara Swisher recalled interviewing the CEO of Meta and absorbing his mindset, “I am not responsible for everything downstream.” “If he was a chemical person dumping s--- into the river, he’d get sued. Initially, none of those people got sued, and it takes 25 years,” she explained. “I don’t think, ‘How do we get here?’ I think we have an idolatry of innovators, an idolatry of wealth, and if you’re wealthy, you must be smarter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow claimed society favors 'super rich white dudes.'

Fans dragged Paltrow for calling out wealthy businessmen when she herself has a high net worth. "Super rich white dudes? Coming from Paltrow that is kinda funny," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added, "This is quite ironic when both of these people are surrounded with wealth. Gwen, your brand is crazy expensive. What?" A third added, "Gweneth [sic] is full of b- and so out of touch." A YouTube user quipped, “Gwyneth acts like she was never a part of the problem.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Fans thought Gwyneth Paltrow's remarks on wealth inequality were ironic.

Paltrow is no stranger to online criticism. A few months prior, Paltrow was blasted for wearing a revealing gown to allegedly drive sales for her brand, Goop. "There's a strong sense among some observers that this wasn't just about fashion – it was a calculated moment designed to generate maximum attention, and in turn drive interest back toward her brand,” an entertainment source told OK! in April. “That's why it's being described in some quarters as a shameless stunt for future Goop dress sales. Whether that was the intention or not, the impact has been undeniable. The look dominated conversation almost instantly, but it also invited a level of scrutiny that went far beyond what anyone anticipated."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow is frequently blasted for her behavior online.