EXCLUSIVE Gwyneth Paltrow's Butt-Baring Oscars Gown Blasted as 'Shameless Stunt for Goop Dress Sales' Plot Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow's nearly naked dress at the Oscars was criticized for being used as an alleged stunt to drive up Goop dress sales. Aaron Tinney April 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow faced intense backlash over her red carpet look at the Oscars.

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Paltrow, a longtime entrepreneur and founder of the wellness brand Goop, has now found herself at the center of a social media storm, with commentary shifting rapidly from fashion critique to personal attacks. An entertainment source said: "There's a strong sense among some observers that this wasn't just about fashion – it was a calculated moment designed to generate maximum attention, and in turn drive interest back toward her brand. That's why it's being described in some quarters as a shameless stunt for future Goop dress sales. Whether that was the intention or not, the impact has been undeniable. The look dominated conversation almost instantly, but it also invited a level of scrutiny that went far beyond what anyone anticipated."

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of the wellness brand Goop.

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An insider added Paltrow was thinking of releasing a similar frock online after her Oscars outfit drew massive coverage. But much of the reaction online focused not on the design itself but on Paltrow's body, with critics targeting her appearance in increasingly harsh terms. Another source said: "What started as discussion about a bold fashion choice has quickly escalated into something far more personal. The commentary became fixated on her body in a way that felt excessive, even by red carpet standards." The insider added: "Gwyneth is no stranger to public attention, but the intensity and persistence of the reaction has been striking. It's not just critique – it's crossed into something much more aggressive, targeting her body and her age."

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly wanted to release a similar frock online.

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Industry figures have also noted how the gown itself contributed to the scale of the response. Designed to shift in appearance depending on the angle, it created a sense of surprise that fueled viral attention. One fashion insider said: "It was a look engineered to create a moment – understated from one perspective, provocative from another – and that duality is what drove so much of the conversation." The backlash has reignited wider discussions about age and visibility in Hollywood, particularly for women over 40.

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Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow wore the dress earlier this year.