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Gwyneth Paltrow's Butt-Baring Oscars Gown Blasted as 'Shameless Stunt for Goop Dress Sales' Plot

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's nearly naked dress at the Oscars was criticized for being used as an alleged stunt to drive up Goop dress sales.

April 18 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Gwyneth Paltrow's headline-grabbing Oscars appearance has been branded a "shameless stunt for Goop dress sales" by critics, as the actress faces an intense backlash over her revealing red carpet look, OK! can reveal.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner, who collected the Best Actress Academy Award in 1999, returned to the event this year for the first time in more than a decade at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a striking Armani Privé gown.

While the frock appeared understated from the front, its dramatic side angles revealed high slits that exposed her thighs and glutes, quickly making it one of the most talked-about outfits of the night.

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image of Gwyneth Paltrow faced intense backlash over her red carpet look at the Oscars.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow faced intense backlash over her red carpet look at the Oscars.

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Paltrow, a longtime entrepreneur and founder of the wellness brand Goop, has now found herself at the center of a social media storm, with commentary shifting rapidly from fashion critique to personal attacks.

An entertainment source said: "There's a strong sense among some observers that this wasn't just about fashion – it was a calculated moment designed to generate maximum attention, and in turn drive interest back toward her brand. That's why it's being described in some quarters as a shameless stunt for future Goop dress sales. Whether that was the intention or not, the impact has been undeniable. The look dominated conversation almost instantly, but it also invited a level of scrutiny that went far beyond what anyone anticipated."

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Image of Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of the wellness brand Goop.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of the wellness brand Goop.

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An insider added Paltrow was thinking of releasing a similar frock online after her Oscars outfit drew massive coverage. But much of the reaction online focused not on the design itself but on Paltrow's body, with critics targeting her appearance in increasingly harsh terms.

Another source said: "What started as discussion about a bold fashion choice has quickly escalated into something far more personal. The commentary became fixated on her body in a way that felt excessive, even by red carpet standards."

The insider added: "Gwyneth is no stranger to public attention, but the intensity and persistence of the reaction has been striking. It's not just critique – it's crossed into something much more aggressive, targeting her body and her age."

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Image of Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly wanted to release similar frock online.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly wanted to release a similar frock online.

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Industry figures have also noted how the gown itself contributed to the scale of the response. Designed to shift in appearance depending on the angle, it created a sense of surprise that fueled viral attention.

One fashion insider said: "It was a look engineered to create a moment – understated from one perspective, provocative from another – and that duality is what drove so much of the conversation."

The backlash has reignited wider discussions about age and visibility in Hollywood, particularly for women over 40.

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image of Gwyneth Paltrow wore the dress earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow wore the dress earlier this year.

Another source said: "There's still an unspoken expectation about how women should present themselves as they get older, especially in an industry as image-driven as this one. When someone challenges that, it often provokes a strong reaction.Gwyneth has always operated on her own terms, and that's part of what makes her such a polarizing figure. What some people see as confidence and self-expression, others interpret very differently, and that tension is playing out very publicly here."

Paltrow's appearance also coincided with a broader trend of daring fashion at both the Oscars and the Vanity Fair after-party, where stars including Heidi Klum and Naomi Watts embraced similarly bold styles.

However, few generated the same level of sustained attention, with Paltrow's look continuing to dominate discussion long after the ceremony concluded.

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