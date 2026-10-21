Gypsy Rose Blanchard Involved in Car Crash Following Ken Urker's Death, Police Confirm No Injuries

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a minor car crash on Saturday, October 17, in Terrebonne Parish, La., roughly two weeks after the death of her child's father, Ken Urker, and the incident resulted in no injuries. The crash involving the 35-year-old was confirmed by Louisiana State Police Troop C.

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No One Was Hurt in the Crash

Source: MEGA Louisiana State Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Police said the accident caused slight property damage and no arrests were made, according to a report. A source said the incident occurred at an intersection in Houma, and Blanchard reportedly had car insurance. The source stated that sun glare in Blanchard's eyes may have contributed to the collision. After the accident, the other driver wrote about it on Facebook, stating, "2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. F--."

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Urker Died on His Birthday Earlier This Month

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker was found dead at his home on his 34th birthday.

The couple had been engaged when Blanchard was still incarcerated, and they got back together after she separated from her then-husband, Ryan Anderson. In December 2024, the couple had their first child, Aurora. "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," Blanchard said. On Thursday, October 1, which also happened to be his 34th birthday, Urker was found dead at his home. Blanchard has said that he died of a drug overdose. "I'm in disbelief. I can't think," she said in an interview. "I've screamed until my throat burns."

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Blanchard Promised Their Daughter Will Know Her Father

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Blanchard and Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December 2024.

Blanchard stated that Urker's love for Aurora was greater than anything else. "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us," she said. She promised to continue protecting his name as it relates to their daughter. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," Blanchard stated. Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving time for her role in her mother's 2015 murder.

She's Been Feuding With Urker's Sister

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, has been accused by Blanchard of trying to profit from his death.