Gypsy Rose Blanchard Involved in Car Crash Following Ken Urker's Death, Police Confirm No Injuries
Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:59 a.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a minor car crash on Saturday, October 17, in Terrebonne Parish, La., roughly two weeks after the death of her child's father, Ken Urker, and the incident resulted in no injuries.
The crash involving the 35-year-old was confirmed by Louisiana State Police Troop C.
No One Was Hurt in the Crash
Police said the accident caused slight property damage and no arrests were made, according to a report. A source said the incident occurred at an intersection in Houma, and Blanchard reportedly had car insurance.
The source stated that sun glare in Blanchard's eyes may have contributed to the collision. After the accident, the other driver wrote about it on Facebook, stating, "2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. F--."
Urker Died on His Birthday Earlier This Month
The couple had been engaged when Blanchard was still incarcerated, and they got back together after she separated from her then-husband, Ryan Anderson. In December 2024, the couple had their first child, Aurora. "Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," Blanchard said.
On Thursday, October 1, which also happened to be his 34th birthday, Urker was found dead at his home. Blanchard has said that he died of a drug overdose. "I'm in disbelief. I can't think," she said in an interview. "I've screamed until my throat burns."
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Blanchard Promised Their Daughter Will Know Her Father
Blanchard stated that Urker's love for Aurora was greater than anything else. "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us," she said.
She promised to continue protecting his name as it relates to their daughter. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," Blanchard stated. Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving time for her role in her mother's 2015 murder.
She's Been Feuding With Urker's Sister
On Tuesday, October 13, Blanchard posted an Instagram video criticizing Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, and stating Autumn was "profiting" off of Ken's death.
"It's disgusting to see a family member take this as an opportunity to cash in," Blanchard said. She also said she hadn't profited in any way from his death, saying, "I haven't made a dime off his death." Blanchard added, "The most important thing I want to say is that I really loved him."
Gypsy Rose also mentioned that Autumn had disapproved of her relationship with Ken and had made false comments online about them for six months before his death. Autumn has claimed that Ken and Gypsy Rose were no longer together when he died, and she has criticized the star's public tribute to Ken, calling it "a slap in the face," according to a report.
"You don't have to lie and make it seem like something," Autumn said.