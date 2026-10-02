Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Dead at 33 After He's Found Unresponsive: Report
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 10:10 p.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, has died at 33 years old, according to a new report.
A publication reported that Urker was found unresponsive on Thursday, October 1, in Louisiana on his birthday.
What Happened to Ken Urker?
The reality star apparently texted Urker "happy birthday," but she did not get a response. A family member later discovered him at home, TMZ reported.
The pair started dating after she split from her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. They share a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, who was born in December 2024.
Moving From One Relationship to the Next
During the Season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the mom-of-one, who convinced her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, to death in June 2015, shared how she felt remorseful about moving on so quickly with Urker.
“Every time that we have talked or texted since the divorce was filed, it’s me trying to apologize for breaking his heart,” she confessed. “And as much as I’m trying to live my life and be happy, of course, from time to time, that guilt is going to weigh on my conscience.”
At the time, Ken hoped Gypsy Rose had more time to heal from the split.
"I wished Gypsy had 'gotten through' the divorce process before we found out we were expecting a baby. It’s not a good look for me. It’s not a good look for her. It’s not a good look," he said at the time.
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Gypsy also explained why their romance worked this time around.
“When we first met and were engaged, we were very young,” she said. “Now, we’re in our early 30s, and we’ve matured a lot. Back then, it was the wrong time, wrong place. Now, it’s the right time, right place, and the love was always there.”
Two months prior, Gypsy Rose gushed over her daughter growing up right before her eyes.
"For so much of my life, the word 'Mommy' carried a meaning that was complicated and painful for me. I knew motherhood would give that word a new meaning, but I don’t think I was prepared for what it would feel like to actually hear my daughter call me 'Mommy' 🥹," she wrote on social media.
She continued: "I carried her, brought her into this world, and have had the privilege of watching her grow into this beautiful little person. At 19 months old, hearing that tiny voice finally say 'Mommy' hit a place in my heart I can’t fully explain."