Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Ken Urker's 'Disgusting' Sister Autumn for 'Cashing in' on His Death Amid Feud: 'She Doesn't Know Anything About Our Life'

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard broke her silence on the feud with her late ex-fiancé's sister. Ken Urker passed away on October 1 and his sister, Autumn Urker, has since been outspoken in the press about his death and her distaste for Gypsy, with whom Ken shared one child. Autumn notably accused Gypsy of taking his death to the press, threatening to keep her daughter, Aurora, from their family and being the reason for online bullying against him.

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'Autumn Wasn't Close With Ken'

Source: @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK Gyspy Rose Blanchard spoke out after Autumn Urker addressed her brother's death in the press.

Gypsy spoke out about his death and her tension with his family in a video posted to her Instagram page on October 13. "Autumn wasn't close with Ken and Ken wasn't close with Autumn," she alleged in the intimate video. She recalled one of her last conversations with Ken, when he addressed a resurfaced phone call discussing his sister while Gypsy was in prison. "She's blowing my phone up, threatening me, saying she's going to go even harder on us online," she recalled her ex saying. "With talking s--- and just the hate."

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard claimed Autumn Urker 'never approved' of her relationship with Ken Urker.

Gypsy noted that Autumn "never approved" of their relationship and has been "giving them nothing but h---" for the six months before Ken passed away. "It is no secret that Ken’s sister, Autumn, and I have never been on good terms," she noted in the caption. "She has been openly opposed to our relationship from the beginning. Despite my repeated attempts to make peace with her, that hostility continued." Gypsy alleged that Autumn cultivated a community online in which she "spewed lies" about Gypsy and Ken's relationship despite the fact that "she doesn't know anything about our life." "To now see her speaking to media outlets following his passing, after the way she publicly treated him while he was alive, is something I find deeply disturbing and disrespectful to his memory," she wrote.

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'It's Disgusting'

Source: MEGA,@GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard accused Autumn Urker of 'cashing in' on Ken Urker's death.

The grieving mother accused Autumn of "cashing in" on her brother's death despite not being close to him or supporting the rest of the family as they gathered to honor his memory. "It's disgusting to see a family member take this as an opportunity to cash in ... I just think it's absolutely disgusting and I'm finally speaking out about it," she declared. Gypsy also slammed media outlets for taking Autumn's word as gospel while she and his family were grieving the loss of a son, father and partner. "Being related to someone does not automatically mean you knew their heart, understood their struggles or had their trust," she added in the caption. "I cannot speak to anyone else’s motives, but I can speak to what I witnessed, what Ken shared with me, and the pain he experienced from public scrutiny, including from people close to him."

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Ken Urker deserved to be remembered as a father.