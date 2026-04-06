Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss After Denying Use of GLP-1s: Watch
April 6 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard looked like almost a completely different person in a new video shared on her Instagram April 5.
The 34-year-old participated in a social media trend where she showed off her new body.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Her Slimmed-Down Body
In the clip, Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker, filmed her while he mouthed: "Turn around and shake it."
She then playfully shrugged her shoulders as she twerked and shook her booty. "No, I mean your hair!" Urker quipped.
The author proceeded to whip her hair around in the video and put her slimmer figure on display.
Blanchard sported a light pink ruffled miniskirt and a white spaghetti-strapped tank.
The former convict was released from prison in December 2023 on parole following the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and has currently been focusing on her well-being.
She got candid about her weight in a March video, where she revealed the current number on the scale: 108.2 lbs.
"My weight loss came from life circumstances," she wrote in her honest caption. “I’m not gatekeeping ... After being released two years ago, my lifestyle changed a lot — from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods."
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares 1 Daughter With Partner Ken Urker
“I don’t follow a workout routine (though I’d love one), I don’t limit my diet, and I don’t use GLP-1. I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom," she went on.
She also noted her weight loss journey began after she became a mom to her daughter, Aurora, who was born last year.
In January 2025, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star denied using weight loss drugs to help her shed some pounds.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Previously Slammed Usage of Weight Loss Drugs
“NO, I am not on any weight loss medication (I just look d--- good for postpartum, hate me cause you ant me)🤷♀️," she slammed the haters at the time in an Instagram Story.
She further rebuffed claims of utilizing GLP-1s, telling People: “I’m addressing all the rumors that content creators spread. It’s not necessarily to anyone in particular, it’s just some of the crazy rumors that have come out over the last few weeks that I wanted to address are not true.”
“I never have used weight loss drugs to lose weight. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy and gained very little during my pregnancy," Blanchard explained.