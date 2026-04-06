Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Drastic Weight Loss After Denying Use of GLP-1s: Watch

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard looked like almost a completely different person in a new video shared on her Instagram April 5. The 34-year-old participated in a social media trend where she showed off her new body.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Her Slimmed-Down Body

Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram The author flaunted her new body in a recent video.

In the clip, Blanchard's partner, Ken Urker, filmed her while he mouthed: "Turn around and shake it." She then playfully shrugged her shoulders as she twerked and shook her booty. "No, I mean your hair!" Urker quipped. The author proceeded to whip her hair around in the video and put her slimmer figure on display.

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Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed what she weighed in a social media post last month.

Blanchard sported a light pink ruffled miniskirt and a white spaghetti-strapped tank. The former convict was released from prison in December 2023 on parole following the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and has currently been focusing on her well-being. She got candid about her weight in a March video, where she revealed the current number on the scale: 108.2 lbs. "My weight loss came from life circumstances," she wrote in her honest caption. “I’m not gatekeeping ... After being released two years ago, my lifestyle changed a lot — from commissary junk food to home-cooked meals and trying new foods."

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares 1 Daughter With Partner Ken Urker

Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed their daughter last year.

“I don’t follow a workout routine (though I’d love one), I don’t limit my diet, and I don’t use GLP-1. I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight… my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom," she went on. She also noted her weight loss journey began after she became a mom to her daughter, Aurora, who was born last year. In January 2025, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star denied using weight loss drugs to help her shed some pounds.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Previously Slammed Usage of Weight Loss Drugs

Source: @gypsyrose.insta/Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard denied using GLP-1s.