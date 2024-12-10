TRUE CRIME Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Heard Everything' as Nicholas Godejohn Murdered Her Mother Dee Dee in 2015, Juicy Memoir Reveals Source: MEGA; @GMA/X Gypsy Rose Blanchard's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn murdered her mother, Dee Dee, in 2015.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard painfully recalled her abusive mother Dee Dee's 2015 death nearly one year after the convicted second-degree murderer's early release from prison in December 2023. The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim detailed the moment her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, murdered her mom in her new memoir, My Time to Stand, which was released on Tuesday, December 10.

Gypsy Rose Blacnhard's memoir, 'My Time To Stand,' was released on Tuesday, December 10.

Gypsy — who was falsely portrayed by her mom as a wheelchair-bound, sick child with cancer — admitted she "wasn’t focused on what [Nick] would need to do to remove the obstacle." "I just focused on the aftermath, the freedom. Would we get a dog or a cat? There was a moment when I grimaced at the thought of her being strong enough to struggle," the 33-year-old confessed years after she shocked the world by walking into a courtroom after her and Nicholas' arrest more than nine years ago.

On the night of her mother's murder, Gypsy said she took three Vicodin pills in an effort to calm her nerves before Nicholas arrived and instructed his then-girlfriend to hide in the bathroom until he was finished the crime. "I went to the bathroom, sat on the floor and covered my ears. Except I heard. I heard everything," the former prisoner remembered. "Nick entered the room soundlessly because there was no bedroom door, so when she finally woke up it must have been because he was standing over her, not because of any noise. She was startled."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother falsely portrayed her daughter as a sick child for years.

Gypsy then started to hear "her [mom] as if her voice was muffled" because she "was a couple of doors down the hall with the [bathroom] door closed." "It sounded like she said, ‘Who are you?'" revealed Gypsy, who is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Ken Urker's first child.

Dee Dee Blanchard suffered from Munchausen by proxy, which caused her to abuse Gypsy Rose.

Gypsy noted how Nick "claimed he said something like, 'I am death. You will die now,'" in his arrest interview, though the mom-to-be insisted she "didn't hear that." "I just heard the screaming. And then I lay in the fetal position with my hands pressed hard over my ears," Gypsy explained. "But I could still hear things."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

At one point, Gypsy noticed a "pause in the stabbing," writing: "And then it sounded like she may have had a pool of blood in her mouth because I heard her say with a gargle, 'Gypsy. Gypsy.'" "I didn’t answer. I didn’t go to her. I just stayed very, very still. I was trying to focus on my breathing. There weren’t thoughts going through my head at all. It was like I was locked inside a cloud, with the out-of-reach Earth spinning below me," Gypsy emotionally shared. "Nothing was real. I was a simulation, as I focused on taking my next breath, and the next. And then I heard one sharp, 'Help me!'"