Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Name of Daughter-to-Be During Baby Shower
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is gearing up to welcome her daughter into the world.
The 33-year-old and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, announced the name of their child-to-be to friends and family during their baby shower held in Lafayette, La., on Saturday, November 16.
"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love," Blanchard revealed during a recent interview. "She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience."
The bash was attended by the former prisoner's sister, Mia, as well as her stepmother, Kristy. Her dad unfortunately had to miss the celebration due to a work commitment. Nonetheless, Blanchard gushed over how "supported and happy" she felt while adding that she is focused on "giving my daughter a happiness I never knew growing up."
Following the star's release from prison in 2023 after serving more than seven years behind bars for the murder of her mom, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, the mother-to-be's life has been a rollercoaster. In March 2024, she separated from her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after they wed while she was still in prison on July 21, 2022.
In April 2024, it was revealed that Blanchard had reconnected with her former fiancé, Urker, whom she had been engaged to in 2018, and she is now pregnant with their first child. When her ex claimed that he was the one who got her pregnant, the former felon set the record straight.
- Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Paternity Test Results to Reveal If Ken Urker or Ryan Anderson Is the Father of Her First Child
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Spark Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo: 'Me and My Little Family'
- Welcome To The World! See The Celebs Who Gave Birth In 2020 — Gigi, Ashley & More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest," she penned alongside a photo of the test on social media. "Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗 @fastestlabsofmetairie @kenurker."
The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star previously emphasized that Urker was definitely the father of her child. "There was never any question of paternity," she said during an interview with Good Morning America. "Right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, 'Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?' I have so much to focus on, making sure that I'm healthy for this baby."
People conducted the interview with Blanchard.