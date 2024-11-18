Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Name of Daughter-to-Be During Baby Shower

"There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest," she penned alongside a photo of the test on social media. "Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗 @fastestlabsofmetairie @kenurker."

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star previously emphasized that Urker was definitely the father of her child. "There was never any question of paternity," she said during an interview with Good Morning America. "Right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, 'Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?' I have so much to focus on, making sure that I'm healthy for this baby."