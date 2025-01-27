Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes on 'First Date Night' With Boyfriend Ken Urker Since Giving Birth to Baby No. 1 — See the Photo!
Gypsy Rose Blanchard got dressed up for a romantic night out with boyfriend Ken Urker only a few weeks after giving birth to their first child.
On Sunday, January 26, Blanchard took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her posing alongside Urker. She captioned the post: "First date night after having our baby @kenurker 🫶🏻❤️."
The former inmate wore a white tank top — which showed off the slightest bit of her stomach — and a matching white skirt. She paired the look with blue ankle boots.
Meanwhile, Urker wore a patterned short-sleeve shirt, a pair of dark-wash blue jeans and gray sneakers for their special outing.
Blanchard's followers took to the comments section to praise the mother-of-one for coming so far since her December 2023 release from prison.
One fan penned, "You show many people that despite trauma and neglect it’s still possible to live your life 💚," and a second person chimed in, "Hey, I love seeing you so happy. You deserve it👏."
A third user replied, "Look great new mommy and daddy … may you both be blessed in raising your daughter. ," and a fourth added, "Congratulations on having the life you deserve!! Hope baby is doing well! You deserve all the happiness in the world Gypsy!❤️❤️"
- Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Name of Daughter-to-Be During Baby Shower
- Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Paternity Test Results to Reveal If Ken Urker or Ryan Anderson Is the Father of Her First Child
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Spark Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo: 'Me and My Little Family'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was arrested in 2015 in connection with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who she plotted to kill with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. Throughout her trial, she accused her mother of abusing her with allegedly unnecessary medical procedures, as well as telling other lies related to her physical health.
Several months before welcoming her daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, Gypsy Rose opened up on her personal goals as a mom, despite her own shocking upbringing.
"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she told People in July 2024. "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal."
"I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother," she noted. "I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-a-- mom. She's supportive and not overbearing. She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that's kind of the mantra I want to live by."