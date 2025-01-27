or
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Goes on 'First Date Night' With Boyfriend Ken Urker Since Giving Birth to Baby No. 1 — See the Photo!

Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker
Source: @kenurker/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed their first child in December 2024.

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got dressed up for a romantic night out with boyfriend Ken Urker only a few weeks after giving birth to their first child.

On Sunday, January 26, Blanchard took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her posing alongside Urker. She captioned the post: "First date night after having our baby @kenurker 🫶🏻❤️."

gypsy rose blanchard photo first date night birth ken urker baby
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker enjoyed a date night after the birth of their daughter.

The former inmate wore a white tank top — which showed off the slightest bit of her stomach — and a matching white skirt. She paired the look with blue ankle boots.

Meanwhile, Urker wore a patterned short-sleeve shirt, a pair of dark-wash blue jeans and gray sneakers for their special outing.

gypsy rose blanchard photo first date night birth ken urker baby
Source: @kenurker/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard dated Ken Urker behind bars prior to meeting her ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard's followers took to the comments section to praise the mother-of-one for coming so far since her December 2023 release from prison.

One fan penned, "You show many people that despite trauma and neglect it’s still possible to live your life 💚," and a second person chimed in, "Hey, I love seeing you so happy. You deserve it👏."

A third user replied, "Look great new mommy and daddy … may you both be blessed in raising your daughter. 🩷🩷," and a fourth added, "Congratulations on having the life you deserve!! Hope baby is doing well! You deserve all the happiness in the world Gypsy!❤️❤️"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

gypsy rose blanchard photo first date night birth ken urker baby
Source: @kenurker/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker named their daughter Aurora Raina Urker.

As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was arrested in 2015 in connection with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who she plotted to kill with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. Throughout her trial, she accused her mother of abusing her with allegedly unnecessary medical procedures, as well as telling other lies related to her physical health.

Several months before welcoming her daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, Gypsy Rose opened up on her personal goals as a mom, despite her own shocking upbringing.

gypsy rose blanchard heard nicholas godejohn murder mom dee dee memoir
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother falsely portrayed her daughter as a sick child for years.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she told People in July 2024. "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal."

"I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother," she noted. "I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-a-- mom. She's supportive and not overbearing. She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that's kind of the mantra I want to live by."

