Hailey Bieber Gives Special Shout-Out to Husband Justin as She Accepts Beauty Innovator of the Year Award After They Fire Back About Marriage Rumors
In the face of growing concerns, Hailey Bieber is practicing gratitude for her loved ones.
The Rhode Skin founder, 28, gave a special thanks to her husband, Justin Bieber, when winning Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, April 24.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she expressed.
Hailey also honored her support system, including celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who introduced her on stage.
"I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters. Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist," the model said of her brand. "I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders. I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her. Not just about beauty and brand building, but in life, in general."
Jen gushed to the audience about how she has seen Hailey grow over the years and how proud she is of her.
"I got to watch her slay the biggest red carpets. I got to watch her shoot major campaigns. And on her biggest day — I’m gonna try not to cry – her wedding day, we hid in a tent from the paparazzi while I sobbed uncontrollably," she recalled. "Through everything, she has truly been the perfectly moisturized calm in the storm."
The hairstylist continued to praise her friend as a "boss," "style icon" and "skincare guru" whose "success is not just limited to [her] career."
"You are the most loving wife, daughter, sister, friend and mom to the cutest little boy I’ve ever seen – except for my son. Let’s give it up for the woman who makes being shiny a good thing, Beauty Innovator of the Year, Hailey Bieber," she gushed.
Hailey's awards show outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel took place just three days after she revealed she has two ovarian cysts.
The mom-of-one, who gave birth to her son, Jack, seven months ago, shared a candid snapshot in a black tank top with a yellow pimple patch on her cheek.
"If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya," she wrote over the photo.
Justin is also allegedly facing health concerns, fans speculated, after exhibiting questionable behavior at Coachella, as a video of the "Baby" singer hunched over and stumbling through the crowd shirtless went viral. He was also seen smoking weed in front of his underage brother, Jaxon, 15, at the festival.
The pop star wasn't pleased with social media users voicing their opinions about his drug use.
"They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too," he wrote in an Instagram Story on April 24. "My instinct is to be like d--- I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other s--- I do I'm not proud of."
He further addressed those who have been spreading rumors about his marriage to Hailey being in trouble, writing, "Honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyyy [sic]. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em," he spilled. "Hailey and I are the Jones's that are impossible to keep up with."