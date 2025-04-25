Hailey Bieber Gives Special Shout-Out to Husband Justin as She Accepts Beauty Innovator of the Year Award After They Fire Back About Marriage Rumors

The Rhode Skin founder, 28, gave a special thanks to her husband, Justin Bieber , when winning Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, April 24.

In the face of growing concerns, Hailey Bieber is practicing gratitude for her loved ones.

"I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters. Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist," the model said of her brand. "I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders. I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her. Not just about beauty and brand building, but in life, in general."

"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she expressed.

Jen gushed to the audience about how she has seen Hailey grow over the years and how proud she is of her.

"I got to watch her slay the biggest red carpets. I got to watch her shoot major campaigns. And on her biggest day — I’m gonna try not to cry – her wedding day, we hid in a tent from the paparazzi while I sobbed uncontrollably," she recalled. "Through everything, she has truly been the perfectly moisturized calm in the storm."

The hairstylist continued to praise her friend as a "boss," "style icon" and "skincare guru" whose "success is not just limited to [her] career."

"You are the most loving wife, daughter, sister, friend and mom to the cutest little boy I’ve ever seen – except for my son. Let’s give it up for the woman who makes being shiny a good thing, Beauty Innovator of the Year, Hailey Bieber," she gushed.