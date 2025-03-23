or
Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Don't Want Their Kids Growing Up in L.A. or New York' as They Want to Create 'a Safe Home Environment' for Son Jack

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber with son Jack.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hailey and Justin Bieber may be going international!

According to a source, the couple — who welcomed son Jack in August 2024 — is thinking about moving somewhere new to raise their family.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The source said Justin Bieber realized 'fame isn’t what he expected,' prompting the couple to think about leaving the U.S.

“Justin couldn’t wait to live in California when he was a kid. He moved here when he was 13, but a lot has happened to him since those early days,” the insider began. “It’s no secret he’s been through a lot, and now that he’s a husband and father and has figured out that fame isn’t what he expected, he and Hailey are considering leaving the U.S.”

The source noted Justin, 31, “especially wants to get away,” and Hailey, 28, is “of course is on board.”

While they want to take a step away from Hollywood, they don’t plan to be complete recluses.

“She’d travel back and forth for work projects, but it’s Justin who really wants to settle down and create a safe home environment for [their son] Jack and the other children they plan on having,” the source added. “They don’t want their kids growing up in Los Angeles or New York. They like how someone like George Clooney, who has a wife and kids, lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy.”

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The source noted Justin and Hailey Bieber like how famous actor George Clooney 'lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy.'

As OK! previously reported, news of the lovers’ possible move comes as they are receiving tons of comments concerning Justin’s health.

Amid the criticism, Hailey shared a post to her Instagram Story, clapping back at haters.

Hailey Bieber

“People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong,” she penned.

Whispers about the “Baby” singer’s health being on the decline began after he started sharing images and videos with a bong. The content raised questions about the superstar potentially having issues with substance abuse.

Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed son Jack in August 2024.

Amid the chatter, Justin’s rep told TMZ the claims were “absolutely not true,” labeling them “exhausting and pitiful.” The spokesperson noted, “despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

The Grammy winner has also not strayed away from sharing his feelings on social media recently, seemingly alluding to the rumors.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The source said Hailey Bieber would 'travel back and forth for work projects' if the couple was to move out of the U.S.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin, u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he confessed in a March 13 post. “I say all this to say if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

