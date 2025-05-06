or

Hailey Bieber Looks Snatched in Corseted Mini Dress at Met Gala After-Party Without Husband Justin

hailey bieber rhode ig
Source: @rhode/instagram
By:

May 6 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET



Hailey Bieber was all smiles in a sultry Met Gala after-party frock — even without her arm candy.

The model, 28, sizzled in a champagne-colored, corseted mini dress hiked to her upper thighs after changing out of her initial ensemble on Monday, May 5.


Source: @haileybieber/TikTok

Hailey Bieber wore a beige mini dress with a cinched waist.


hailey bieber snatched corseted dress met gala after party without justin
Source: @crememagazine/TikTok

Hailey Bieber flaunted her cleavage at a Met Gala after-party.



Hailey flaunted her cleavage in the skin-tight, velvet number, which she paired with a crystalized micro tote smaller than her iPhone. She kept her brunette locks loose and flowing and her accessories simple, wearing a pair of diamond studs and metallic gold sandals. She attended the late-night festivities with her bestie Kendall Jenner, who also walked up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps earlier in the evening.

For her first look of the night, the Rhode founder wore a sleek black blazer dress with a plunging neckline from Saint Laurent. She complemented the outfit with black tights, sky-high stilettos and Tiffany jewels.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, was not by her side for either shindig.


Source: @crememagazine/TikTok

Hailey Bieber attended a Met Gala after-party with Kendall Jenner.



The musician's Met Gala absence comes amid health concerns. Fans expressed their worries about the "Peaches" singer after he posted a photo of himself smoking a bong on Sunday, May 4. The image showed his friend Eddie Benjamin playing guitar as he sat behind him on the balcony.

"Look at all the drugs on that table. praying hard for you Beiber [sic]!!!" one fan wrote, while another expressed, "Go home to your wife and child grow up!"

A few weeks earlier, he was filmed smoking what appeared to be marijuana next to his brother, Jaxon, 15, at Coachella.


hailey bieber the met gala
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber left Justin behind for a night out at the 2025 Met Gala.



Although Justin did not attend the biggest night in fashion, he showed his support for his wife from afar, posting a paparazzi snapshot of her on his Instagram feed the following morning.

"Tell em uncle Charlie," he captioned the glamorous image of Hailey as the song "There Goes My Baby" by Charlie Wilson played in the background.

He also flattered his wife in the comments section of her April 29 Instagram share. The beauty mogul published five photos of herself wearing a simple, plunging blank tank top, prompting her man to write, "Um woah."


hailey bieber praised best mom rare photos month old son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The couple share son Jack, who was born in August 2024.

Hailey reciprocated the love while winning Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Thursday, April 24.

"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she said during her speech.

