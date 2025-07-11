Justin Bieber Addresses Marital Problems With Wife Hailey on New Album 'Swag': 'I Think We Better Off If We Just Take a Break'

In “Daisies,” the topic comes up again, with the hit star singing about “throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’”

“Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time,” he adds.

On “Go Baby,” Justin calls his wife “iconic” and even shouts out her Rhode makeup brand, calling out the “iPhone case lip gloss in it.”

“When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay,” he tells her in the track, adding she can “cry on [his] shoulder” and should “stay by [his] side.”