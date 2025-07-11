Justin Bieber Addresses Marital Problems With Wife Hailey on New Album 'Swag': 'I Think We Better Off If We Just Take a Break'
Justin Bieber’s surprise new album, Swag, which dropped on July 11, is diving into the singer's personal issues. The star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been the subject of rumors as of late, suggesting there is trouble in paradise. While he’s mostly avoided admitting there are any cracks in their foundation, he finally addressed the topic on his new project.
What Did Justin Say on the First Song 'Walking Away'?
In the title track, “Walking Away,” Justin sings about a partner “throwing stones at [his] back” while he’s “defenseless.”
“Girl, we better stop before we say some s--- / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is,” he croons.
“Baby, I ain’t walking away,” Justin continues singing. “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”
What Else Did Justin Bieber Say About His Marriage on 'Swag'?
In “Daisies,” the topic comes up again, with the hit star singing about “throwin’ petals like, ‘Do you love me or not?’”
“Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time,” he adds.
On “Go Baby,” Justin calls his wife “iconic” and even shouts out her Rhode makeup brand, calling out the “iPhone case lip gloss in it.”
“When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay,” he tells her in the track, adding she can “cry on [his] shoulder” and should “stay by [his] side.”
Hailey Bieber Slammed Those Speculating About Her Marriage
Justin and Hailey started dating in 2016, were married in 2018 and renewed their vows in 2024, the same year they welcomed their son, Jack.
In May, Hailey directly called out people who are constantly making conjectures about her marriage to Justin.
“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t,” she told a publication regarding breakup rumors that constantly surround them. “You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b----- are going to be mad.”
Hailey Bieber's 'More Confrontational' Now That She's a Mother
Since becoming a mom, Hailey admitted she’s become more confrontational.
“It was not easy for me to express things that bothered me or when people were pushing or stepping over boundaries,” she explained. “And now I just feel so much more clear about, ‘Hey, this does not work for me.’”
She also noted she “cries a lot more” than she used to.
“To feel what I’m feeling and be not okay, and be able to just really express that and feel safe with my friends to just be like, ‘I’m losing it today,’” she added.